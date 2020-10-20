DENVER, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced its new sales leadership team, including Charles Tomeo who will act as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President US Sales Tim Sheahen, Director OEM & Licensing Jim D’Espinosa, and Director Partnerships Phillip Seigenfeld. Each joined the company effective October 19.



“This team of leaders who together built a global MSP security business, is the right team for the future growth and enablement of Axcient partners,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “As we continue to simplify the experience for our partners with our award-winning technology, this team will empower us to scale as an organization, maximize the sales performance, and drive us to succeed.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead, develop, and grow the Axcient community,” said Tomeo. “It is an honor to work with this incredible team and build something remarkable together.”

To learn more about Axcient, please visit www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com