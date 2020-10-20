S trategic agreement signed with Motherson Sumi Systems Limited



The decision enhances Bombardier’s strategy of developing preferred supplier partnerships to improve time to market, delivery and cost structure

BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bombardier Transportation has signed an asset sale and purchase agreement to sell the activities of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) performed at Bombardier Transportation’s manufacturing site in Huehuetoca, Mexico (BT Ensambles México) to Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL). The sale will be conducted via, among others, MSSL’s Mexican subsidiary, Motherson Rolling Stocks, S. de R.L. de C.V. (MRS), which is part of the Motherson Rolling Stock Division, that designs and manufactures electrical cabinets, power packs and electrical distribution systems for leading rolling stock suppliers.

“The global rail market is extremely dynamic and has become increasingly competitive. Bombardier Transportation aims to enhance its adaptability and agility to meet changing market conditions, in order to continue to increase its competitiveness and improve its global footprint. This divestiture is in alignment with our global transformation strategy of reducing the activities to our core and integration competencies,” said Jim Vounassis, Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Transportation.

“The transaction is beneficial to both parties, since Bombardier Transportation has been seeking to establish a long-term supplier partnership for electrical harnesses and assemblies in the Americas region and MRS is an excellent partner for this,” added, Elliot G. Sander, President, Americas Region, Bombardier Transportation.

Bombardier Transportation EWIS provides world-class harnesses and electrical assemblies based on standard solutions. MRS will continue manufacturing the same electrical harnesses and assemblies as currently produced at the Huehuetoca site in Mexico.

Both companies are now working to ensure a smooth transition for employees while maintaining business continuity and delivering on all customer commitments. The transaction, consisting in an asset transfer, should be completed within the coming months, provided that certain closing conditions are fulfilled.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

