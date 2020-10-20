QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help food pantries prepare for a rise in demand during the holiday season due to COVID-19, Restore, Stop & Shop’s reduced-emissions fuel program, today announced a donation of $10,000 grants to each of five hunger-relief organizations. The donation will support those facing food insecurity across the communities that Restore serves in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Additionally, the Restore Program will calculate and offset each organization’s operational carbon emissions making them carbon neutral.



According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, the coronavirus-related economic crisis could push the number of food insecure Americans to 54 million by the end of 2020. As the holiday season approaches, $10,000 grants to each of the following local organizations will help the many individuals and families that will continued to be burdened by hunger:



Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen Inc., New Haven, CT

Waste Not Want Not Community Kitchen, Granby, CT

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, Harwich, MA

The Greater Fall River Community Food Pantry, Fall River, MA

Federal Hill House, Providence, RI



“While the Restore program traditionally focuses on reducing the carbon footprint of our fuel customers, during this time of increased need we expanded the program’s focus to help local hunger-relief organizations support the rising number of people who are facing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations, Stop & Shop. “The grants will provide additional assistance to local food pantries, which play such a critical role in feeding those in need, especially during the holiday season. The donation also includes calculating and offsetting the operational emissions of the organizations making them carbon neutral.”

With Restore, every time an individual fills up at a Stop & Shop fuel location, the Restore reduced emissions program offsets those tailpipe emissions through investments in certified environmental projects, creating a positive impact locally and around the world. To learn more about Stop & Shop’s dedication to giving back, visit https://stopandshop.com.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer research and care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA Company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Restore

Stop & Shop’s Restore reduced emissions program was launched on September 23rd, 2019 and is currently live in all 105 Stop & Shop fuel locations. To date the program has offset over 102 million gallons of fuel, offsetting 51,000 metric tons of carbon and has planted over 25,000 trees in partnership with Arbor Day Foundation.

About GreenPrint

GreenPrint facilitates Stop & Shop’s Restore reduced emissions program. GreenPrint is a global environmental technology company, offers sustainability as a service with patent-protected programs that deliver environmental impact and bottom-line results. An Inc. 5000 company and a member of 1% Percent for the Planet, GreenPrint’s turnkey offerings help companies meet sustainability goals while increasing brand value and customer loyalty – making it easy for businesses to do well by doing good. GreenPrint, A Public Benefit Corporation, is on pace to offset over 30 million metric tons of carbon by 2025. GreenPrint Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved ©2020.

