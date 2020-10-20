State’s First Adult-Use Licensee Rolls Out New Service To Circumvent Coronavirus Setbacks



Ann Arbor, Michigan, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, specializing in cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis products through its own retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands, announced today the launch of the Company’s home delivery service through both of their retail locations in Ann Arbor and Kalamazoo.

The home delivery service was developed in order to continue to uphold the Company’s mission of providing access to clean, safe cannabis to all who need it in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As an essential business in these unprecedented times, it’s our duty to find ways for our customers to continue to have access to their medicine,” said Omar Hishmeh, CEO of Exclusive Brands. “Launching our delivery service allows us to reach our customers in the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

Exclusive Brands’ delivery service will serve a 20-mile radius around each retail location and is executed through the Company’s own employees. A $100 minimum is required per order and includes no delivery fee. Orders will arrive within a one-hour time slot during a time block selected by the customer.

The delivery service will operate with discreet and contactless delivery protocols and require customers to supply correct documentation online prior to placing an order. Delivery drivers are suited with masks and gloves and will facilitate any product and money transfers with the customer via a non-contact bin.

According to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), Michigan businesses licensed to deliver cannabis have jumped from 12 in February to 63 by May; the spike likely caused by the onset of COVID-19.

Adult-use and medical orders can be placed through Exclusive Brands’ website at www.exclusivemi.com.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with visit https://exclusivebrandsmi.com/.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's first licensed recreational cannabis retailer and cultivator and specializes in cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis products through its retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands. Exclusive values premium genetics and effective grow techniques using its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facilities as well as its boutique grow operation Strain Kings to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and quality test cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extractors in the company’s lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate.

