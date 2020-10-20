Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Discovery International Geophysics Inc. to integrate state-of-the-art magnetic and galvanic/electromagnetic geophysical survey systems.



Discovery Geophysics’ mission is to reveal Earth's resources in an accurate, quick, and cost-efficient fashion. A hallmark of Discovery’s methodology is to utilize superior geophysical technology in pursuit of mineral exploration success.

Draganfly has been contracted to develop an advanced, safe, and reliable system to acquire precise earth magnetic field data from the air using a custom‐built hybrid (gas/electric) UAV integrated with a Geometrics MagArrow magnetometer system, which is an extremely light weight, robust and aerodynamic flexible instrument, offering industry leading precision magnetic data.

The project is expected to be completed by end of Q4 2020. This will be followed in Q2 2021 by the adaptation of the Gap Geophysics (Australia) Sub-Audio Magnetics (SAM) system, coupled with a ground transmitter system, which can be operated in either inductive or galvanic mode, depending on the geologic exploration model.

“We are excited to develop this UAV/Geophysics system with Draganfly,” said Brent Robertson of Discovery International Geophysics. “The team at Draganfly has unparalleled experience developing a wide range of UAV systems with specific capabilities that align perfectly with our vision of providing industry leading geophysical technology to our clients. Discovery is extremely excited at the possibilities ahead of us when operating SAM technology with a high-tech UAV system.”

Specific capabilities of the UAV system include:

Payload capacity of 2 ‐ 3.5 kg

RTK and PPK GPS for accurate positioning and post processing of location data

Obstacle avoidance of ground and objects such as trees and buildings

Endurance of 1 ½ - 3 hrs

Due to the requirement for long flight times, a hybrid propulsion system will be used

“The development of complex technological solutions has been a core competency of our talented engineering team for decades.” said Patrick Imbasciani, Chief Operating Officer of Draganfly Innovations. “Our ability to integrate advanced payloads, such as this magnetometer, onto long endurance UAV’s allows us to support the pioneering team at Discovery, as well as the surveying and mining industry worldwide.”

About Discovery International Geophysics

Discovery International (Int’l) Geophysics Inc., founded in 1996, comprises a diverse mixture of industry professionals utilizing cutting edge geophysical technology to enhance the probability of mineral exploration success. We believe geophysics to be paramount in the exploration geologists’ arsenal to unearth complex or deep anomalies and to do this, to the highest level, can only be achieved by remaining visionary and creative and, most importantly, to remain resolute in advancing and utilizing geophysical innovation excellence. UAV technology irrefutably will play a major role in geophysical surveys globally in the future owing to the numerous safety and cost advantages over manned aircraft, and from a technical perspective UAV data acquisition can be flown slower and lower to ground level, which has unlimited possibilities for improved signal to noise, increased resolution and ultimately much deeper exploration when coupled with a grounded transmitter system.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and ‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements include, but are not ‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the expected completion date of the project and the successful utilization and integration of the Company’s technology. Forward-‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of ‎‎‎the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key ‎‎‎employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR ‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking ‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.‎

Attachment