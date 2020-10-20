NEW ORLEANS, La., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Adobe MAX, TurboSquid announced a new update to the PixelSquid plugin for Adobe Photoshop® that brings over 43,000 3D objects directly into the famed design tool. Graphic designers can now add spinnable objects to any design, blending photorealism with 2D in a few simple clicks. Special pricing is available until November 3, helping new subscribers access the world’s largest design-ready 3D library for only $99/year.

“If you can imagine it, there’s a good chance it’s in our library,” said Matt Wisdom, CEO of TurboSquid. “Designers with no 3D experience can now test ideas with ease, using perfectly transparent backgrounds that will instantly blend 3D stock into their canvas. We worked closely with the Adobe team to make sure everything from installation to integration feels fast and simple, so designers can focus on what they truly care about – the work.”

From the beginning, the PixelSquid plugin for Photoshop has given designers a quick and easy way to work with 3D objects. The updated plugin makes that experience even faster by bringing PixelSquid search functionality directly into Photoshop for the first time. Now, PixelSquid’s search bar appears directly within the plugin, giving designers the ability to instantly browse the entire library without ever leaving Photoshop.

“We are always trying to make designers’ lives easier, and PixelSquid does a great job simplifying 3D stock,” said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. “As 3D continues to grow, integrations like this become even more powerful to our community; we are thrilled PixelSquid has rebuilt their plugin on our new Unified Extensibility Platform in Photoshop to make the integration faster and easier to use.”

PixelSquid’s ability to open up 3D without training or workarounds has made it a growing fixture in ad firms, Fortune 500 companies and the wider creative world, with known photo compositors and Adobe community all-stars like Paul Trani and Lisa Carney evangelizing about its benefits. With over 43,000 assets today, the library continues to add new entries every month, building out a high-res mix of people, cartoon characters, sci-fi, fantasy, cars, trees and more that can be easily dropped into any creative project.

The updated PixelSquid plugin for Photoshop is available now and features 100 free objects to help graphic designers see if it’s right for them. Discover and install it here.

The PixelSquid plugin for Photoshop can be downloaded in the new Creative Cloud marketplace. Until November 3, subscriptions will be $99/year, 50% off the traditional price. Monthly plans are also available for $20/month.

