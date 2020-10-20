Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 19 October 2020£37.06m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 19 October 2020£37.06m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,369,487
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 19 October 2020 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *68.17p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *67.52p
  
Ordinary share price 55.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.22%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 19/10/2020