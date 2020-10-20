VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Incytes Medical Corporation is pleased to announce the US commercial release of VelacurTM, the world’s first handheld 3D liver health assessment tool with diagnostic accuracy comparable to Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). The introduction and availability of this breakthrough solution will pave the way for healthcare practitioners to better assess and manage fatty liver disease, an emerging global health crisis.



In the past three decades, the prevalence of fatty liver disease has gone from near obscurity to the fastest growing and largest segment of chronic liver disease, driven largely by increases in diabetes and obesity. Currently in the US, one in three adults have fatty liver disease and it is estimated that number will grow to more than 100 million by 2030. One-fifth of these patients will progress to a more severe form of the condition and are at further risk of developing cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite the increasing prevalence of this condition, many patients go undiagnosed, in large part due to the lack of an efficient diagnostic tool.

“The continued growth in patients and emergence of potential new therapies creates an urgent need for a cost-effective, quick, and accurate diagnostic solution to assess and manage the progression and treatment of this disease,” explains George Aliphtiras, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Incytes. “With FDA clearance, we can now provide our solution to US medical centers and are pleased to announce that Northwell Health is one of the first centers to trial VelacurTM.”

With a network of 23 hospitals and 800 outpatient facilities, Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider. Dr. David Bernstein, Northwell’s Chief of Hepatology and Director of the Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases, states, “At Northwell, we strive to improve patient care by trialling innovative solutions like VelacurTM into our network. We’re excited to incorporate VelacurTM into the evaluation and management of our patients.”

About Velacur TM

VelacurTM is a handheld, point of care ultrasound solution that quantifies liver disease using technology similar to MRI elastography combined with 3D tissue sampling. It provides consistently accurate results, enabling a clear picture of liver health in real time, so physicians can be confident in the diagnosis, treatment and care of their patients with chronic liver disease. Unlike biopsy and MRI, the procedure is non-invasive, comfortable and convenient. It takes about five minutes and can be performed in a physician’s office.

About Sonic Incytes Medical Corp .

Sonic Incytes believes in creating accessible and affordable diagnostic solutions – with health insights you can count on – to improve patient care. Recognizing the rise of chronic liver disease, Sonic Incytes has made it its mission to reduce the disease by enabling routine assessment and improved management of liver health. Its breakthrough, point of care ultrasound solution, VelacurTM, is redefining the standard of care in quantifying chronic liver disease – with diagnostic accuracy comparable to MRI. Founded in 2017, Sonic Incytes is a health technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and www.sonicincytes.com.



About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, nearly 800 outpatient facilities and more than 14,200 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 74,000 employees – 18,500 nurses and 4,500 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Angela Koulyras

Communications

Sonic Incytes Medical Corp.

Mobile: 604-720-8757

Email: communications@sonicincytes.com

Product images available at: https://sonicincytes.com/media-kit/



