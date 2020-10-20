VANCOUVER, BC and RIVERVIEW, FL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc. (“Ostara” or the “Company”) announces today that Ron Restum, former VP Sales and Commercial Development for Concentric Ag, has joined Ostara as Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Restum is a proven results-oriented leader with extensive sales and operations management experience in plant nutrition and agriculture, having spent approximately 40 years in a variety of roles with large corporations as well as with venture-funded ag-focussed businesses. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Restum will be responsible for leading all revenue-generating activities associated with Ostara’s crop nutrition business.

“We are extremely excited to have Ron join Ostara as we continue to scale our business with the full support of our new owner, Wheatsheaf Group Limited”, said Dan Parmar, President and CEO of Ostara. “In an evolving ag-industry that continues to place increasing emphasis on fertilizer efficiency and land stewardship, Ostara’s environmentally-friendly continuous-release Crystal Green® phosphorus fertilizer is uniquely positioned to provide first-class agronomics for broadacre, turf and ornamental applications while also setting the standard for phosphorus run-off reduction. Ron has an exceptional track-record of helping companies achieve impressive growth objectives and we look forward to leveraging his skillset and relationships as we continue to build strategic partnerships that accelerate adoption of our brand locally and internationally.”

Mr. Restum served for more than 30 years at Nutrien Ltd. (formerly Agrium Inc.), the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and agricultural services, where he held a succession of sales and operations management positions. His senior leadership experience also includes tenure as VP of Sales for Koch Agronomic Services where he managed Koch’s value-add products North American commercial business, and as Director of Strategic Accounts at Compass Minerals International, Inc., where he was responsible for portfolio growth and development throughout North America, Europe and Latin America. Mr. Restum has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Western Michigan University.

About Ostara: Ostara’s Crystal Green® fertilizers are the first continuous-release phosphorus fertilizers to release nutrients in response to plant demand; these Root-Activated™ granules are proven to increase yields, enhance soil health and significantly reduce phosphorus tie-up and runoff, thereby improving food security while protecting local waterways from nutrient pollution. In addition, the Company’s Pearl® technology recovers phosphorus and nitrogen from industrial, agricultural, and municipal water streams, and transforms these nutrients into its premium, sustainable Crystal Green® fertilizers which are sold into the agriculture and turf sectors through a network of established distributors in North America and Europe. To learn more about Ostara’s revolutionary technologies, please visit ostara.com | crystalgreen.com.

