Percona expands product and service catalog for open source databases and DBaaS, including support for PostgreSQL version 13, beta announcements for PostgreSQL managed services and the Percona Enterprise Platform.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a leader in open source database software and services, today announced the results of its Open Source Data Management Software Survey for 2020 at the Percona Live ONLINE conference. According to the results, the cost of cloud computing was flagged as a problem for many companies, with 22% of organizations facing additional unplanned costs from their cloud providers.

The share of companies using Database as a Service (DBaaS) increased to 45% of respondents compared to 40% the previous year. More than half of large companies (56%) stated they use DBaaS. In line with the trend of companies looking to mitigate their risk, around half (28% of the total large company category) used more than one DBaaS service.

Percona’s Open Source Data Management Software Survey for 2020 also includes the following key findings:

Decisions on open source database choice are centralizing

° Architects are now the primary group in charge of making database deployment decisions, according to 41% of respondents.

° The next group is developers with 26%. This shows that although many developers are still responsible for their organizations’ technology choices, this is starting to consolidate based on the need to manage support and management overheads.

° 82% of organizations saw their database footprint grow more than 5% per year.

° For 12% of organizations, the volume of data they held doubled or more in twelve months.

° Around 28% required two to three upgrades, while 21% had more than ten upgrades, equating to a potential doubling of costs, per instance.

° Conversely, only 12% of organizations made no changes to their instances.

° Around 22% found that their cloud spending was above expected, while 60% found their cloud spending was about right. For 17%, their cloud spend was lower than expected.

° 47% of respondents use Kubernetes internally for development and testing of applications (up from 44%) and 36% use it for production applications (up from 32%).

° The percentage of respondents who used Kubernetes to run databases also increased this year, with 36% using it for development and testing (up from 33%) and 23% using it for production (up from 17%).

“For many organizations, growth around cloud and data has increased more than they expected. Keeping control over your data and your costs will be essential for everyone over time - using open source databases is one of the best ways to achieve this. However, the increasing popularity of DBaaS in this year’s results shows that many organizations are potentially unaware of all the issues that exist around cloud and lock-in. Combining Kubernetes and open source databases can help deliver the right mix of control, freedom, and flexibility when it comes to data,” said Peter Zaitsev, CEO at Percona.

New product roadmap and updates

As part of Percona Live, Percona announced several new products and services that expand its range of open source database offerings. Percona updated its Distribution for PostgreSQL using the latest version of PostgreSQL, version 13, with improved performance through more efficient use of indexes and sorting capabilities and reduced resource usage. Also included is a technical preview of a custom extension pg_stat_monitor written by Percona. This extension gathers and aggregates query performance data, enabling better and faster query analysis. It can be used alone, but its capabilities are best used when combined with the latest release of Percona Monitoring and Management 2.11 enabling users to easily analyze their PostgreSQL queries.

“At Percona, we appreciate all the hard work that has gone into the latest version of PostgreSQL from the whole community. We want to continue to support that community and so are pleased to update our Distribution of PostgreSQL to the latest version. This allows us to help enterprise companies ensure that the tools, add-ons, and extensions they require work together, are easy to deploy, are certified, and supported by a trusted vendor,” said Terri Schlosser, Director of Product at Percona.

At the Percona Live event, the company also announced that Managed Services for PostgreSQL will be launching early next year and that the Percona Enterprise Platform Beta would be available for participation before the end of the year.

The Percona Enterprise Platform will be a truly open source platform that does not lock users to a specific cloud service or platform. It will provide a single pane of glass to easily manage open source database infrastructures, and a self-service experience to enable fast and consistent open source database deployments.

“We are looking forward to sharing the Percona Enterprise Platform as part of our beta program, as this will provide us with valuable early feedback to shape the future direction of the platform. This project will take a phased approach so we can concentrate on different areas and work with as many beta testers as possible. Our initial focus will be on MySQL and MongoDB technologies, with PostgreSQL being added later in the process,” commented Schlosser.

Percona Live ONLINE

Running over 28 hours this edition of Percona Live ONLINE takes place on the 20th and 21st of October. It provides a mix of content around open source databases and software development topics including MySQL, PostgreSQL and MongoDB, plus other open source data projects such as ClickHouse, TiDB, MariaDB and Kunlun.

Keynote speakers during the event include:

Peter Zaitsev, CEO at Percona - Why Public Database as a Service is Prime for Open Source Disruption

Bruce Momjian, Senior Enterprise Architect at EnterpriseDB - The Democratization of Databases

Karen Ambrose, Team Lead, Research Data Services/Databases at The Francis Crick Institute - The Technological Response to a Global Pandemic - The Francis Crick Institute COVID19 Consortium Diagnostic Pipeline

Liz Fong-Jones, Principal Developer Advocate at Honeycomb and Emily Gorcenski, Head of Data at Thoughtworks Germany - Organizing for Your Ethical Principles

Kimberly Wilkins, MongoDB Tech Lead at Percona - The State of MongoDB, Its Open Source Community, and Where Percona Is Going With It

Frederic Descamps , MySQL Community Lead at Oracle - The State of The Dolphin

All content will be made available after the event. For the full agenda and registration, visit https://www.percona.com/live/agenda

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for MySQL®, MariaDB®, MongoDB® and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software , Support , Consulting , and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog , and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

