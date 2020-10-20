Industry leader uBreakiFix continues to elevate the tech repair experience with the nationwide launch of its new We Come to You repair program, bringing on-demand smartphone repair to customers coast to coast.

Industry leader uBreakiFix continues to elevate the tech repair experience with the nationwide launch of its new We Come to You repair program, bringing on-demand smartphone repair to customers coast to coast.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leader uBreakiFix continues to elevate the tech repair experience with the nationwide launch of its new We Come to You repair program, bringing on-demand smartphone repair to customers coast to coast. The growing program currently boasts more than 640 mobile repair vehicles across the U.S., making it one of the largest on-site repair providers in the nation. The company is on track to operate more than 700 repair vehicles across the U.S. and Canada by the end of the year.



Customers can book a We Come to You repair appointment, often as soon as the same day, and a uBreakiFix professional repair technician will meet them at their home, office, or any location convenient to them to complete the repair on site in two hours or less. Eligible services include smartphone screen repairs and battery replacements for most models, with plans to expand the program to include other types of personal tech devices and repair services in the future.

An authorized service provider for Samsung and Google smartphones, uBreakiFix is the nation’s only repair brand to offer multiple manufacturer-backed OEM repairs on the go. For the customer, this means enjoying the convenience of on-site repair without risking their device’s warranty or compromising features like water resistance. All uBreakiFix We Come to You vehicles are outfitted to accommodate OEM-grade tests, tools, and processes, allowing the mobile technician to properly diagnose, repair, test, and return devices to like-new condition.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience,” said uBreakiFix Co-Founder and President Justin Wetherill. “The market has shifted significantly over the past 10 years. Customers have less time than ever, and they’re looking for goods and services that offer convenience without sacrificing quality. Our We Come to You program was designed to meet that need by giving customers the flexibility to get their phone fixed whenever and wherever works best for them.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and has since grown to nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

uBreakiFix stores service anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and more. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 9 million repairs, including cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and everything in between.

To learn more about uBreakiFix and book an on-site repair, visit uBreakiFix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit www.ubreakifix.com .

For more information, contact:

Molly White

(404) 510-0491

molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0573964-5208-4f76-bf53-6a17851492e4