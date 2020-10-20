TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (formerly CR Capital Corp.) (TSX-V / STG) (“Stone Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce this exploration update from its recently optioned 445-hectare Mt. Jamie North Property (the “Property”). On June 25, 2020, the Company announced that exploration was commencing on Property with the hiring of Tim Twomey, P. Geo as consulting geologist. The initial program consisted of prospecting and sampling of the Property.



Mr. Twomey, a renowned geoscientist, has more than 35 years of exploration, production and management expertise, with a major portion of his career in the Red Lake gold mining camp. Tim played a key role in the discovery, development and production of the High-Grade Zone at the Red Lake Gold Mine now owned by Evolution Mining Ltd. Tim has been and continues to be the go-to guy to review on the ground of many of the Red Lake exploration projects over his career.

The Company has completed an initial field geological examination, including an outcrop and trench sampling program. Gold assay results are shown in the compilation map below. The highest assay was from a grab sample of a 10 cm wide quartz vein that returned 5.6 grams per tonne (gpt) gold, and appears to be within the same stratigraphic package as the neighbouring Mount Jamie and Rowan Mines, as shown in Map 1.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b7f1cea-d75f-4b5c-a56e-a4dc569422c2

A drone magnetic geophysical survey was completed, which covered the interpreted favourable west-northwest geological trends over the Property. This survey has outlined areas of magnetic folding, offsets and washout. These magnetic complexities have aided in ranking areas of follow-up (see compilation map below).

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/130552b1-662f-4967-8de4-328283b2247b

A lithogeochemical sampling program is presently being conducted on the Property to investigate high priority targets, areas of magnetic interest and previous assay results.

The west end of the Red Lake greenstone belt had been considered to be less prospective with the absence Balmer volcanics, however high-grade gold results from West Red Lake Gold Mines from the Rowan Property and Trillium Gold Mines on the Newman has demonstrated that the west end is highly prospective.

Brian Howlett, President & CEO, stated, “We are very pleased with how our stepwise approach from property acquisition to data collection and targeting has proceeded and we expect that we will soon have enough vectoring information to be able to target any mineralized extension from the adjacent Mt. Jamie Mine onto the Property.”

The information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Twomey, P. Geo., and a Qualified Person for the technical information under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Assay results from 19 rock samples and QA/QC sample were sent to Activation Laboratories, an ISO accredited mineral analysis laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for preparation and analysis for gold utilizing fire assay, gravimetric and AA methods.

Stone Gold Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

