Engage, the new Genetec podcast, brings thought-provoking perspectives on the impact of security technology from thought leaders and visionaries worldwide

Engage, the new Genetec podcast, brings thought-provoking perspectives on the impact of security technology from thought leaders and visionaries worldwide

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “When we talk about privacy vs. public safety, I can assure you that it is never privacy that wins, nor should it be. But what I reject, is the proposition that privacy must suffer,” insists Dr. Ann Cavoukian in “First Principles”, the inaugural episode of Engage, a new podcast series hosted by Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions.

Focused on exploring key industry themes with global thought leaders spanning multiple disciplines, Engage: A Genetec podcast, examines a broad spectrum of safety and security topics, from digital transformation in business, city, and government operations, to vital technology topics including privacy, data sovereignty, and more.

In “First Principles”, Engage hosts Kelly Lawetz and David Chauvin take on the often-controversial topic of privacy.

“In the world of privacy, Dr. Ann Cavoukian is a formidable force,” said Andrew Elvish, Vice President of Marketing at Genetec, Inc. “While Information and Privacy Commissioner for the province of Ontario, Canada, her work on Privacy by Design sparked a global revolution on how privacy is perceived by putting the onus on providers instead of users. Today, Dr. Cavoukian champions a pragmatic, proactive approach, which she feels is especially important in an age when more personal and behavioral information is being used to track and anticipate our activities – it is an important perspective that resonates within the practice of physical security as much as it does in the wider public.”

During this interview, Dr. Cavoukian who is now Executive Director of the Privacy and Big Data Institute at Ryerson University, talks about the importance of adopting a ‘Privacy by Design’ approach to software. She argues that the old “check the box” model for privacy compliance no longer holds up when considered in light of the type and volume of information being shared. When a software solution is designed from the ground up with privacy in mind, organizations don’t have to choose between protecting the privacy of individuals and their physical security, creating a win/win for the individual and the organization.

Dr. Cavoukian believes that there can be a positive sum between privacy and security. “Get rid of the ‘versus’ and let’s embrace privacy and embed it into the code of information technologies, business practices and networked infrastructure,” she says.

To listen to the full interview with Dr. Cavoukian and to subscribe to Engage: A Genetec Podcast, go to www.genetec.com/engage

--ends--

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2020. Genetec, Genetec and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachment

Véronique Froment Genetec Inc. +1 603.537.9248 veronique@highrezpr.com