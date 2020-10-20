Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is once again proving its status as a prolific producer of research in the field of reproductive medicine, with six abstracts accepted for poster presentations at the ASRM 2020 Scientific Congress and Expo, the premier conference for reproductive experts, taking place October 17-21, 2020. Additionally, Ovation scientists are leading several interactive sessions and roundtable discussions at the virtual event.

“Ovation is once again honored to get to participate in ASRM and play a leading role in advancing the state of the art in IVF,” says Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC, vice president of scientific advancement. “This year’s ASRM Congress is taking place online for obvious reasons, but the global pandemic has not stopped Ovation scientists from collaborating on their ongoing research while supporting physicians and patients across our network of nine nationwide IVF labs. We are eager to share our findings with other IVF researchers and fertility specialists, so that more hopeful parents can benefit from the latest scientific advances to grow their families.”

The list of Ovation abstracts and presentations accepted for ASRM 2020 covers a wide range of topics of importance to IVF scientists worldwide.

Presentations and Sessions:

CME Interactive Session: Benefits and Limitations of Time Lapse Imaging and AI in ART. T. Arthur Chang, PhD, HCLD, ELD, (Chair) University of Texas Health Science Center; Eva Schenkman, MS, CCRM; Matthew David VerMilyea, Ph.D., Ovation Fertility .

. RD2-18 Roundtable Discussion: PGT Technologies: How to Know What Is Safe and Effective for Your Patients . Amy Jones, MS, Ovation Fertility .

. . RD5-10 IVF Roundtable Discussion: Add-ons: Patient Driven or Financially Motivated. Matthew VerMilyea, PhD, Ovation Fertility.

Poster Presentations:

P-46: Stage of Transferred Blastocyst May Affect Pregnancy Outcomes When Timed with Endometrial Receptivity Assay (ERA). Rae vanTol, BS 1 ; Robert Colver, MD 2 ; Bradford Bopp, MD 2 ; Matthew Will, MD 2 ; Erica Anspach Will, MD 2 ; Glen Adaniya, PhD 1 . 1 Ovation Fertility, Indianapolis, Indiana; 2 Midwest Fertility Specialists, Carmel, Indiana.

P-92: Evidence for Superior Blastocyst Cohort Ranking Using Artificial Intelligence Based on Retrospective Clinical Pregnancy Results. Matthew David VerMilyea, PhD 1 ; Milad A Dakka, PhD 2 ; Jonathan MM Hall, PhD 3 ; Sonya M Diakiw, PhD 2 ; Tuc Van Nguyen, PhD 2 ; Don Perugini, PhD 2 ; Kaylen Silverberg, MD 4 ; Michelle Perugini, PhD 2 . 1 Ovation Fertility, San Antonio, Texas; 2 Presagen and Life Whisperer, Adelaide, SA, Australia; 3 Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale Biophotonics, Adelaide, SA, Australia.

P-100: Identifying Inherent Poor Quality Embryo Data Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve AI Performance and Clinical Reporting . Milad A Dakka, PhD 1 ; Matthew David VerMilyea, PhD 2 ; Tuc Van Nguyen, PhD 1 ; Don Perugini, PhD 1 ; Sonya M Diakiw, PhD 1 ; Kaylen Silverberg, MD 3 ; Jonathan MM Hall, PhD 4 ; Michelle Perugini, PhD 1 . 1 Presagen and Life Whisperer, Adelaide, SA, Australia; 2 Ovation Fertility, San Antonio, Texas; 3 Texas Fertility Center, Austin, Texas; 4 Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale Biophotonics, Adelaide, SA, Australia.

. P-135: Alternative Blastocyst Vitrification Warming-Dilution Approaches: Do Virtues of the Kiss Principle Apply? Mitchel C. Schiewe, PhD, HCLD (ABB) 1 ; Tannia Ochoa, BA 1 ; Casey Zeffiro, BA, BS, MS 1 ; Shane Zozula, BS, TS (ABB) 1 ; James Stachecki, PhD 2 . 1 Ovation Fertility, Newport Beach, California; 2 Innovative Cryo Enterprises LLC, Linden, New Jersey.

P-190: Status Quo – Or Is It Time to Reconsider the Vitrification Method Relative to the Risk of Embryo Disease Transmission in Cryostorage? Mitchel C. Schiewe, PhD, HCLD (ABB) 1 ; Shane Zozula, BS, TS (ABB) 1 ; Nancy L. Nugent, MS 1 ; James Stachecki, PhD 2 ; Robert E. Anderson, MD 3 . 1 Ovation Fertility, Newport Beach, California; 2 Innovative Cryo Enterprises LLC, Linden, New Jersey; 3 SCCRM, Newport Beach, California.

P-456: The Degree of Blastocyst Expansion Post-Warming Strongly Predicts Clinical Outcomes in Single Frozen Embryo Transfer Cycles (SFET). Ahmad Morsi Abu Maizar, MSc1; Diane Wright, PhD2; Richard Marrs, MD1; Guy E Ringler, MD1; Kelly J Baek, MD1; Karine Chung, MD1; Matthew David VerMilyea, PhD3. 1California Fertility Partners, Los Angeles, California; 2Ovation Fertility, Houston, Texas; 3Ovation Fertility, San Antonio, Texas.

Ovation research presented at ASRM 2020 will be available at www.OvationFertility.com/research.

