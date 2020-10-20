Pfaff Automotive Partners has opened the doors to Ontario’s first Porsche NOW pop-up store at CF Markville, offering Porsche fans, prospects, and customers a unique experience with the brand.

Pfaff Automotive Partners has opened the doors to Ontario’s first Porsche NOW pop-up store at CF Markville, offering Porsche fans, prospects, and customers a unique experience with the brand.

Pfaff Automotive Partners has opened the doors to Ontario’s first Porsche NOW pop-up store at CF Markville, offering Porsche fans, prospects, and customers a unique experience with the brand.

Pfaff Automotive Partners has opened the doors to Ontario’s first Porsche NOW pop-up store at CF Markville, offering Porsche fans, prospects, and customers a unique experience with the brand.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The doors to Ontario’s first Porsche NOW pop-up store opened today at CF Markville, offering Porsche fans, prospects, and customers a unique experience with the brand.



Located on the ground floor of CF Markville, Porsche NOW is an expression of a new Porsche global design concept that provides an intimate and interactive Porsche sales environment, where visitors can interact with the Porsche brand, vehicles, and product experts in a unique, low-pressure environment.

Operated by Pfaff Automotive Partners, one of Canada’s leading luxury vehicle retailers and one of the largest Porsche retailers in North America, the pop-up features two Porsche vehicles including the all-new, all-electric Taycan, a design centre offering visitors the ability to custom-configure their own Porsche, and sales of Porsche Driver’s Selection merchandise and accessories.

Porsche NOW previews the opening of a full-service dealership on the grounds of CF Markville early in 2021. Porsche Centre Markham will be one of the first in the world to feature Porsche’s new global retail architecture, uniquely integrated within the site of the Markham shopping centre.

About Pfaff Automotive Partners

Pfaff Automotive Partners, a leading Canadian automotive retailer, was founded in 1964. Its brand offering includes Volkswagen, Chrysler, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, Mazda, Audi, BMW, MINI, Porsche, McLaren, Singer Vehicle Design, Pagani, BAC Mono, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Automobili Pininfarina automobiles and motorcycles. It has a 50-plus-year racing history across many forms of motorsport. The company also operates Pfaff Tuning, Pfaff Leasing, and Pfaff Autoworks. For more information, please visit www.pfaffauto.com .

CONTACT Laurance Yap // lyap@pfaffauto.com // 416.948.0672

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0c240c7-1481-456a-b6b8-3a39bb8971ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cb9a141-8ca0-4a1c-997d-9da5ac636e94