Paris, Amsterdam, October 20, 2020

Press release

Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on November 10, 2020

The Combined General Meeting (“General Meeting”) of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, 11 rue Berryer, 75008 Paris (France) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 09:00 a.m. (Paris Time).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may have to alter the arrangements for participating in the General Meeting, depending on the evolution of the pandemic and potential further restrictions imposed by the French government. Specifically, if the relevant conditions of Order n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as extended by Decree n° 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, were to be met, the General Meeting of November 10, 2020, would need to be held in closed session.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company’s website (www.urw.com/en/investors/general-meetings) for updates on the arrangements for participating in the General Meeting.

The formal notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion à l’Assemblée Générale) has been published on September 30, 2020, in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires).

The notice of meeting and its addendum, setting out the General Meeting agenda and the proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for attending and voting at the General Meeting, are available on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

The explanatory documentation regarding this General Meeting is available on request, in compliance with the laws and regulations in force, as well as on the www.urw.com website (under Investors/General Meetings).

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie

+33 1 76 77 57 94

Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €60.4 Bn as at June 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and from an Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

