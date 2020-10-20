Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for dioctyl phthalate.



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of dioctyl phthalate

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing dioctyl phthalate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on dioctyl phthalate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of dioctyl phthalate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Dioctyl phthalate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION

as uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: DIOCTYL PHTHALATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World dioctyl phthalate capacity

3.2. World dioctyl phthalate production

3.3. Dioctyl phthalate consumption

3.4. Dioctyl phthalate global trade

3.5. Dioctyl phthalate prices in the world market



4. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS



5. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS



6. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS



7. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS



8. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE MARKET PROSPECTS

8.1. Dioctyl phthalate capacity and production forecast up to 2029

8.2. Dioctyl phthalate consumption forecast up to 2029

8.3. Dioctyl phthalate prices forecast up to 2029



9. KEY COMPANIES IN THE DIOCTYL PHTHALATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



10. DIOCTYL PHTHALATE END-USE SECTOR

10.1. Dioctyl phthalate consumption by application

10.2. Dioctyl phthalate downstream markets review and forecast

10.3. Dioctyl phthalate consumers



