OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada is pleased to announce today that through the work of our Skills Canada Collision Repair Program, Car-O-Liner® has generously donated a CTR7 Spot Welder to be awarded to a post-secondary college, polytechnic or technical institute in Canada. The Skills Canada Collision Repair Program and Skills Canada will manage the application and selection process.

One post-secondary school with a collision repair technician program will receive a free CTR-7 Spot Welder. This state-of-the-art spot welder is valued up to approximately $24,000US and will greatly enhance the institution's auto body repair program. In addition, other applicants that do not receive the donated unit will be eligible to purchase one of ten spot welders at a significantly reduced rate.



This initiative launched today, and applications are due by November 30, 2020. The school selected to receive the free CTR-7 Spot Welder will be contacted by Monday, December 14, 2020, and will have training and setup provided by Car-O-Liner® in early 2021. To request application forms, contact Leanne Jefferies, Director, Skills Canada Collision Repair Program at ljefferies@bell.net

“Skills/Compétences Canada is pleased to participate in this exciting initiative which will benefit students in the autobody repair program and highlight careers in the automotive sector,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer for Skills/Compétences Canada.

Doug Bortz, Collision Sales Manager, Car-O-Liner North America adds, “We are delighted to partner with the Skills Canada Collision Repair Program. Engaging bright minds to take on challenges that equip them with the knowledge to repair modern vehicles fitted with greater levels of technology is of the utmost importance. The foundation of proper repair procedures is paramount for the function of automobiles and the safety of their passengers. Combining the World’s greatest young collision repair talents with our cutting-edge technology will drive the skill in the coming years.”

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

About Skills Canada Collision Repair Program

The Skills Canada Collision Repair Program promotes careers in the Collision Repair Industry to students, parents and teachers by increasing visibility and awareness of career opportunities at Skills Canada competitions and career events across Canada. www.skillscompetencescanada.com/en/crp/

About Car-O-Liner

Car-O-Liner is the leading global provider of high quality, technologically advanced collision repair equipment to the automotive aftermarket. For more than 40 years, Car-O-Liner has supplied the industry with innovative solutions, technical development, training and customer support focusing on creating substantial value that enables customers to improve their daily operations. For more information, visit www.Car-O-Liner.com. Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products are sold through the company's franchisee, company-direct, distributor and Internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on Incorporated is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

