As the number of elderly people expands globally and state-of-the art medical care procedures become available in developing countries, demand for tissues and organs for transplants is also increasing. Currently, demand for organs is outpacing supply to the point that it is becoming a social problem resulting in longer waiting times for surgery. Tissue engineering is a growing field of science that aims at replacing organ transplantation. Consequently, tissue engineering is achieving widespread interest as a method for tissue and organ repair, reconstruction, and replacement.
Synthetic tissues that have simple geometry and do not require blood vessels are already been being produced, but main challenges exist in the creation of thick (200 microns or more) and three-dimensional (3D) tissues needed for complex organs such as heart, liver, and kidney. These tissues require a vasculature, in other words a network of vessels, including arteries and arterioles as well as veins and venules. Arteries and arterioles have the function to deliver nutrients, growth factors, and oxygen to the cells, whereas veins and venules remove metabolic waste.
Vasculature is needed so that cells can grow, multiply, and form the extracellular matrix (ECM), resulting in the creation of larger tissue constructs and miniature simplified version of organs known as organoids. The extracellular matrix is the material surrounding the cell. It occupies the space between cells and has a network structure formed of proteins (e.g., collagen and elastin) and polysaccharides (hyaluronic acid). The ECM is the main component of the cell microenvironment, a dynamic and complex medium with chemical, physical and mechanical properties characteristic of the specific tissue. The ECM supports cell life, regulates cell behavior, and affects cell-to-cell interaction, cell morphology, and tissue performance.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
List of Tables
Table 1: Typical Applications of Artificial Vasculature
Table 2: Global Market for 3D Printing, by Application, Through 2025
Table 3: 3D Printing Technologies for Tissue Engineering
Table 4: Global Market for Organs-on-a-Chip, by Region, Through 2025
Table 5: Global Market for Tissue Engineering Products, by Region, Through 2025
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market Shares of 3D Printing, by Application, 2025
Figure 2: Common 3D Printing Processes
Figure 3: Global Market Shares of Organs-on-a-Chip, by Region, 2025
Figure 4: Global Market Shares of Tissue Engineering Products, by Region, 2025
