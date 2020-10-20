Icelandair has published its planned summer schedule for 2021. The schedule will include 32 destinations with Tenerife as a new addition to the Icelandair route network. The total seat capacity is estimated around 25-30% less than in the same period 2019 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the Company will continue to focus on its key markets to and from Iceland as well as providing convenient connections between Europe and North America. The route network will be simplified, further strengthening Icelandair’s flexibility to respond quickly to the fast-changing market conditions and adapt capacity to demand at any given time.

The proposed flight schedule is subject to the situation regarding COVID-19 having improved in the Company’s markets, both in Europe and North America, and that the current travel restrictions at the Icelandic border will be eased.

The planned schedule includes 22 destinations in Europe: Oslo, Bergen, Copenhagen, Billund, Stockholm, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, Geneva, Zurich, Brussels, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Madrid, Milan and Tenerife. Icelandair intends to fly to ten destinations in North America: Boston, New York, Seattle, Minneapolis, Washington, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Icelandair will also offer regular charter flights to Alicante.

Flexible booking policies

Icelandair’s new flexible booking policies allow customers to book a flight with confidence in these uncertain times. Icelandair makes every effort in getting its customers, who wish to travel, efficiently to their destination. If their flight is cancelled, Icelandair will arrange their travel via other Icelandair destinations or through partner airlines without any extra cost for the passenger. Those who choose not to travel when their flight is cancelled, can easily change their travel dates without change fee, accept a travel voucher valid for three years or request a full refund. For passengers that want to change an upcoming flight, Icelandair has now waived the change fee for all bookings so that passengers can change their flight any time or request a travel voucher. The aim of these policy changes is to meet customers’ needs during the current conditions in the world, providing a flexible service and travel experience.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO Icelandair:

„Despite difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to look to the future and be well prepared to act as soon as the situation in the world improves. Our summer schedule for 2021 reflects that. We are committed to providing efficient air services to and from Iceland, as well as attractive options across the Atlantic. Iceland will continue to be a popular tourist destination and the ideal place to visit in times like these – it is safe, clean, healthy and spacious with a small population. Our flexible booking policies also ensure that our customers can book with confidence. With good planning and a flexible route network, we are in a good position to scale up quickly as soon as markets open again.”





