Lake City, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The building industry is in the midst of a massive evolution brought on by a protracted labor shortage, sky-rocketing material and land costs, and strenuous regulation. Lennox, an HVAC manufacturer and distributor, views these challenges as an unprecedented opportunity to innovate, educate, and lead the HVAC industry into a new era while providing homeowners with perfect air.

The Lennox dedication to the pursuit of perfect air has been the driving force behind each and every innovation they have created since 1895. Making premium, award-winning systems that are exceptionally quiet and energy efficient embodies Lennox innovation. Lennox combines the best of the Dave Lennox Signature Collection to create an unprecedented whole-home comfort system that seamlessly and intelligently works together to stay finely tuned to deliver consistently clean, perfect air with the Ultimate Comfort System.

This system includes the SLP99V, a standard-setting furnace that boasts an up to 99% efficiency rating – that means it essentially converts every last bit of energy it uses to heat the home. The XC25 air conditioner/XP25 heat pump achieves an efficiency rating up to 26 SEER making it the most precise and efficient air conditioner or heat pump you can buy. Best of all, the energy saved is as healthy for homeowner’s wallets as it is for the environment.

Download this comprehensive ebook, which details how Lennox plans to:

Create and nurture a vibrant labor force

Analyze trends to inform product innovation

Address sustainability

Reframe the HVAC conversation around air quality

Give back to the community

to the community Enhance training and productivity tools

"At Lennox, delivering perfect air is as much of a mission as it is a responsibility. It’s not simply about realizing greater degrees of efficiency and comfort; it’s about creating sustainable, innovative products that minimize environmental impact,” says Kim McGill, Vice President of Marketing – Residential. “We are proud to illustrate how our pursuit of perfect air comes to life in all areas of our organization in this partnership with Green Builder.”

“Today’s builders and homeowners are keenly aware of the importance of energy efficiency and indoor air quality,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “They look to leading product manufacturers like Lennox to help them select the right products—ones that are low maintenance, easy to maintain using the latest technology, and energy-efficient.”

Want to learn more about Lennox and its suite of cutting-edge products? Download the ebook here.

Contact Cati O’Keefe for more information or to arrange interviews with Lennox or Green Builder Media at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

About Lennox Industries

Air is Life. Make it Perfect. Lennox Industries, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit www.lennox.com/residential.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com