Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging & Containers - Quarterly Executive Briefing 2Q 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Packaging companies saw a marginal decline in their 2020 sales due to increasing demand from e-commerce and retail as well as food and healthcare industries amid Covid-19.
The Q2 2020 Packaging & Container (Paper & Plastic) Quarterly Executive Briefing Report covers the financial performance of eight leading packaging companies based in the US, and the various measures they have implemented to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on their business.
The report also provides:
Packaging & Container companies covered in this report include:
Who would benefit from this report?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macroeconomic Trends
2. Global Competitor Performance (2Q20)
3. Headwinds & Tailwinds
4. Management Outlook
5. Raw Data (in an excel spreadsheet)
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6en85h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: