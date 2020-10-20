Dublin, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging & Containers - Quarterly Executive Briefing 2Q 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Packaging companies saw a marginal decline in their 2020 sales due to increasing demand from e-commerce and retail as well as food and healthcare industries amid Covid-19.

The Q2 2020 Packaging & Container (Paper & Plastic) Quarterly Executive Briefing Report covers the financial performance of eight leading packaging companies based in the US, and the various measures they have implemented to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on their business.

The report also provides:

Macroeconomic trends

Major trends in the packaging & containers (paper & plastic) industry

An analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on major global packaging & container markets and end industries

Packaging & Container companies covered in this report include:

Westrock

Aptar Group

Berry Global

Sonoco

Packaging Corp. of America

Amcor

Owens-Illinois

Avery Dennison Corp

Who would benefit from this report?



Top management of packaging & containers businesses, and heads of business units: Benchmark your company against your peers in the industry

Vendors supplying into the packaging & containers industry: Establish how leading companies in the industry are performing amidst the pandemic

Private equity firms, strategy consulting firms: Insights into the performance of the sector, and leading businesses in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1. Macroeconomic Trends

Quarterly real GDP growth trend across key countries

Monthly change in PMI in key manufacturing countries

Quarterly private final consumer expenditure markets

2. Global Competitor Performance (2Q20)

Sales growth of eight large packaging & container companies and associated reasons

Regional sales performance

Changes in EBITDA margins

Covid-19 driven cost-reduction measures

3. Headwinds & Tailwinds

Monthly growth in F&B sales in the US and Europe

Monthly growth in non-food sales in the US and Europe

Quarterly e-commerce growth in the US

Monthly grocery and foodservice growth in the US

4. Management Outlook

Guidance and expectations for the year ahead

5. Raw Data (in an excel spreadsheet)



Companies Mentioned

Amcor

Aptar Group

Avery Dennison Corp

Berry Global

Owens-Illinois

Packaging Corp. of America

Sonoco

Westrock

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6en85h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900