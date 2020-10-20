As Eimskip has not issued a new EBITDA guidance for the year 2020 and due to general market uncertainty the Company would like to inform that according to management accounts for Q3 2020, available earlier today, EBITDA will likely be in the range of EUR 21.5 to 22.0 million compared to EUR 20.3 million in same quarter last year. Additionally, EBIT is expected to be in the range of EUR 10.1 to 10.6 million compared to EUR 9.2 million for same quarter last year.

Volume in liner services increased marginally compared to same quarter last year following a decrease in the first two quarters of the year. Volume in reefer forwarding is in line with same quarter last year.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies remains uncertain for coming months.

Eimskip is currently working on the financial accounts for Q3 and the above results are subject to change during that process. The Company will publish its third quarter 2020 results after market closing on Thursday 19 November.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.