A world's first: Now businesses can run Windows directly on Chromebooks, including full-featured Microsoft Office and other Windows apps, in Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise―even without an Internet connection. The Chromebook in this photo is running Windows, plus Excel and PowerPoint for Windows, while it is offline during a wilderness hike. Details are available online at parallels.com/chrome.

Watch this historic video of a world's first: see a Chromebook run Windows and full-featured apps, including Microsoft Office for Windows, directly on Chrome OS in Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today launched Parallels® Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise (parallels.com/chrome), the world’s first software that runs Windows directly on enterprise Chromebooks. This software enables full-featured Windows apps, including Microsoft Office and proprietary apps, even when there is not an Internet connection. Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise is integrated with Chrome OS and Google Admin console, and does not require VDI infrastructure, making it easy for IT departments to securely set up and deploy.

“Chrome OS is increasingly being chosen by modern enterprises, either for remote work, hybrid, or in the office,” said John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google. “We are thrilled to partner with Parallels to bring legacy and full-featured Windows applications support, through Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, to help businesses easily transition to cloud-first devices and workflows.”

“Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise incorporates more than 22 years of Parallels’ experience innovating software that makes it simple for people to seamlessly run multiple operating systems and applications on any device, to be more productive,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support for Parallels. “In addition to simultaneously running Windows and its full-featured apps alongside Chrome OS apps directly on a Chromebook, Parallels Desktop integrates a variety of useful features: Copy and paste text and graphics between Windows 10 and Chrome OS; frustration-free printing from Windows apps via shared Chrome OS printers or from printers that are only available for Windows 10; and the option to save Windows files locally on a Chromebook, in the cloud, or both.”



“Now more than ever, companies are embracing cloud-first IT strategies as the need for cloud solutions that provide greater flexibility and productivity has increased,” said Maulik Pandya, Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Client Group, HP Inc. “Available on the new HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise, Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise is a game-changer providing businesses and employees with an elevated cloud experience, making it effortless to run Windows applications on the Chrome OS.”



Parallels Desktop’s Integrated Windows and Chrome OS Experience

Parallels Desktop’s seamless integrations between Windows and Chrome OS make it easier to be productive and get work done.

Run multiple full-featured Windows apps and Chrome OS apps simultaneously: Run Microsoft Office and other full-featured Windows apps directly on an enterprise Chromebook. Easily add chart trendlines in Excel, captions and citations in Word, and custom fonts or headers and footers in PowerPoint—capabilities that are not available in other versions of Microsoft Office—while simultaneously working with Chrome OS apps. No need to reboot or to use unstable emulators.





Run Microsoft Office and other full-featured Windows apps directly on an enterprise Chromebook. Easily add chart trendlines in Excel, captions and citations in Word, and custom fonts or headers and footers in PowerPoint—capabilities that are not available in other versions of Microsoft Office—while simultaneously working with Chrome OS apps. No need to reboot or to use unstable emulators. Install and run any business-approved full-featured Windows application on your Chromebook : Be fully productive using all the features and tools of your Windows applications—including proprietary business apps—so you can easily collaborate with anyone who needs you to work with full-featured Windows apps.





: Be fully productive using all the features and tools of your Windows applications—including proprietary business apps—so you can easily collaborate with anyone who needs you to work with full-featured Windows apps. No Internet, no problem! Run Windows apps on your Chromebook—even without an Internet connection or when you have a low-bandwidth connection—so you can work and be productive whether you are in the wilderness, on a plane, or experiencing Internet hiccups.



Productivity Enhancers and Seamless Integrations

Share Clipboard: Copy and paste text and graphics between Windows and Chrome OS in both directions—from Windows to Chrome OS, and from Chrome OS to Windows.





Copy and paste text and graphics between Windows and Chrome OS in both directions—from Windows to Chrome OS, and from Chrome OS to Windows. Shared User Profile: Windows user folders (Desktop, Documents, and Downloads) are redirected to the Windows files section in Chrome OS to ensure access to files by Chrome OS applications without creating duplicates. Additionally, this allows Chrome OS to access these files when Windows is not running.





Windows user folders (Desktop, Documents, and Downloads) are redirected to the Windows files section in Chrome OS to ensure access to files by Chrome OS applications without creating duplicates. Additionally, this allows Chrome OS to access these files when Windows is not running. Share custom folders: Share any Chrome OS folder with Windows, including cloud storage folders such as Google Drive or OneDrive, and use it to save Windows application files.





Share any Chrome OS folder with Windows, including cloud storage folders such as Google Drive or OneDrive, and use it to save Windows application files. Dynamic screen resolution: Simply click and drag the corner or edge of the Windows 10 window to easily change the screen resolution of Windows.





Simply click and drag the corner or edge of the Windows 10 window to easily change the screen resolution of Windows. Full screen support of Windows 10: Set Windows 10 to use the full screen of the Chromebook by selecting the Maximize button in the window’s upper-right corner. Put Windows on a separate Chrome OS virtual Desk and switch from Chrome OS to Windows and back again with a simple swipe.





Set Windows 10 to use the full screen of the Chromebook by selecting the Maximize button in the window’s upper-right corner. Put Windows on a separate Chrome OS virtual Desk and switch from Chrome OS to Windows and back again with a simple swipe. Open Windows web links where you prefer: You can set Windows 10 to open web links in Chrome OS or to use your favorite Windows browser: Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Brave, Opera, and others.





You can set Windows 10 to open web links in Chrome OS or to use your favorite Windows browser: Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Brave, Opera, and others. Associate Windows applications to open files on Chrome OS : Windows applications are fully integrated in the Chrome OS “Open With” interface. Assign a Windows application as a default application for certain types of files or to open a file in Windows.





: Windows applications are fully integrated in the Chrome OS “Open With” interface. Assign a Windows application as a default application for certain types of files or to open a file in Windows. Frustration-free printing: Printers that are available to Chrome OS may be shared with Windows 10. It is also possible to use printers that are only available in Windows 10, which may require installing the appropriate printer drivers for Windows 10.



Virtualization Essentials

Suspend and resume Windows: Easily suspend and resume Windows to instantly get back to work.





Easily suspend and resume Windows to instantly get back to work. Use Chromebook mouse, touch, and keyboard to work with Windows apps .





. Mouse cursor synchronization: Simply move and use your mouse cursor between Chrome OS to Windows and back again; the cursor aesthetically transforms to the look and feel of each operating system (OS).





Simply move and use your mouse cursor between Chrome OS to Windows and back again; the cursor aesthetically transforms to the look and feel of each operating system (OS). Scroll and zoom : Windows applications may use a touchpad, mouse, or touchscreen to scroll and zoom.





Windows applications may use a touchpad, mouse, or touchscreen to scroll and zoom. Sound : Play Windows apps’ sounds. Microphone support is also planned for a future update.





Play Windows apps’ sounds. Microphone support is also planned for a future update. Disk performance: Parallels’ proprietary virtual disk technology delivers improved performance in comparison with a simple Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) driver.





Parallels’ proprietary virtual disk technology delivers improved performance in comparison with a simple Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) driver. Networking: Windows uses your Chrome OS network connection, even if it is a VPN. Settings may also be selected for VPN use in Windows.



Easy Deployment and License Management

Helpdesk - happy experience : With a single click on the Parallels Desktop icon, the Chromebook user gets Parallels Desktop installed, activated, and an IT-prepared Windows image is downloaded and ready to use. SHA256 checksum ensures a correct download, and automatic CPU and RAM assignment ensures the performance is balanced for the user’s Chromebook.





With a single click on the Parallels Desktop icon, the Chromebook user gets Parallels Desktop installed, activated, and an IT-prepared Windows image is downloaded and ready to use. SHA256 checksum ensures a correct download, and automatic CPU and RAM assignment ensures the performance is balanced for the user’s Chromebook. Windows management : IT admins may prepare Windows to fit the needs of both the Chromebook user and IT. The full-featured Windows OS may join a domain, be managed with group policies and Windows management tools, and overall become compliant to an organization’s security standards. Roaming Profile, Folder Redirection, and FSLogix are also supported by disabling the Shared User Profile option.





: IT admins may prepare Windows to fit the needs of both the Chromebook user and IT. The full-featured Windows OS may join a domain, be managed with group policies and Windows management tools, and overall become compliant to an organization’s security standards. Roaming Profile, Folder Redirection, and FSLogix are also supported by disabling the Shared User Profile option. Integrated with Google Admin console: Google Admin console may be used to:

º Activate and deactivate Parallels Desktop for selected users

º Deploy a corporate Windows image to selected users

º Specify an amount of disk space required for the Windows virtual machine download and its operation

º Disable Command Line to manage virtual machines for selected users

º Control whether anonymous in-product analytics are enabled for Parallels Desktop



Chrome OS security standards : A Google-created secure sandbox for Windows ensures that Chrome OS is protected and secure.





: A Google-created secure sandbox for Windows ensures that Chrome OS is protected and secure. Friendly licensing approach : Per-user licensing is seamless for end users. IT may use Google Admin console to easily monitor user licenses, purchase and apply add-ons any time, and renew licenses based on usage.





: Per-user licensing is seamless for end users. IT may use Google Admin console to easily monitor user licenses, purchase and apply add-ons any time, and renew licenses based on usage. Low total cost of ownership (TCO) and a streamlined computing experience: Consolidate hardware, reduce expenses, and travel lighter. Windows 10 and Chrome OS apps and files that enterprise Chromebook users need, are all at their fingertips. This eliminates the need, expense, and inconvenience of also purchasing, maintaining, and carrying a PC or installing a VDI solution—which does not work offline—to use full-featured Windows apps.





Consolidate hardware, reduce expenses, and travel lighter. Windows 10 and Chrome OS apps and files that enterprise Chromebook users need, are all at their fingertips. This eliminates the need, expense, and inconvenience of also purchasing, maintaining, and carrying a PC or installing a VDI solution—which does not work offline—to use full-featured Windows apps. Parallels Premium Support: Support is included with the Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise license. Phone and email support are available from Parallels’ My Account, which also provides monitoring of open support tickets and their statuses. Parallels Desktop support engineers ensure Business Class support. A User Guide, Administrator Guide, and an online Knowledge Base featuring answers to questions about Parallels Desktop are also available.



More Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise features are planned for future product updates, including camera, microphone, and USB device support.



Availability, Free Trial, and Pricing

Parallels Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise is available today for $69.99 USD annually per user. Product details, including a free full-featured one-month trial with five user licenses, are available online at parallels.com/chrome.



System Requirements

Recommended hardware:

° Processor: Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7

° Memory: 16GB

° Storage: 128 GB SSD or more





° Processor: Intel Core i5 or Intel Core i7 ° Memory: 16GB ° Storage: 128 GB SSD or more Preferred devices:

° HP:

• HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise (recommended)

• HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise



° Google:

• Google Pixelbook

• Google Pixelbook Go



° Acer:

• Acer Chromebook Spin 713

• Acer Chromebook Spin 13



° Dell:

• Dell Latitude 5300 2-in-1 Chromebook Enterprise

• Dell Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise



° Lenovo:

• Lenovo Yoga C630 Chromebook



° ASUS:

• ASUS Chromebook Flip C436FA

Windows 10 license:

° Enterprise customers can use their existing Windows licenses and agreement with Microsoft.





° Enterprise customers can use their existing Windows licenses and agreement with Microsoft. Google Admin console:

° IT administrators can manage Chromebook devices that are covered by Chrome Enterprise or Education Upgrade.

About Parallels



Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology available, whether it is Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter, or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.



About Corel



Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work, faster. Delivering some of the industry's best-known software brands, Corel gives individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Corel’s success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications—including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip®—to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com.



Media Contacts

John Uppendahl, VP of Communications, john@parallels.com,+1 425 282-1734 (Seattle)

Beatrice Vogel, Communications Manager EMEA, bvogel@parallels.com, +49 151 16861293 (Munich)

Ryan Donough, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, ryan.donough@cohnwolfe.com, +1 415 403-8311 (San Francisco)

