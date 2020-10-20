Bloomington, Ind., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Improving Teacher Development and Evaluation—published by Marzano Resources—authors Robert J. Marzano, Cameron L. Rains and Philip Warrick with Julia L. Simms introduce a paradigm-shifting approach to supporting teacher growth and evaluating performance.

Written for teachers, coaches and educational leaders, the book is separated into two parts: improving teacher development and improving teacher evaluation.

In part I, readers will find a detailed discussion of the nature of expertise and how to develop expertise in teachers through teacher self-reflection and focused coaching.

In part II, readers will find a discussion of the inherent problems with classroom observations, along with a concrete way to solve such problems. This section also includes specific steps about how to generate reliable and valid teacher evaluation scores and how to use them in a manner that improves the teaching workforce.





When speaking to the need for a new model of teacher improvement and evaluation, the authors explained, “Teachers and other professionals can only develop expertise over a substantial period of time, but time alone is insufficient—expertise requires effective practice. This focused effort is often missing in education.”





John and Sheila Eller, authors and education consultants, offered high praise for the book, stating, “At last, a comprehensive and practical guide to leverage the teacher appraisal process and impact professional growth … This is a must-read for anyone charged with supporting teachers on their professional growth journeys.”





Improving Teacher Development and Evaluation is available to order at MarzanoResources.com.

###

About the Authors

Robert J. Marzano, PhD, is cofounder and chief academic officer of Marzano Resources in Denver, Colorado. During his 50 years in the field of education, he has worked with educators as a speaker and trainer and has authored more than 50 books and 200 articles on topics such as instruction, assessment, writing and implementing standards, cognition, effective leadership and school intervention.





Philip B. Warrick, EdD, is an author and consultant and has worked globally in the areas of school leadership, instruction, collaborative practices and grading. In 2010, Dr. Warrick was invited to participate in the Texas Principals’ Visioning Institute, where he worked with other principals to develop model practices for Texas schools. He also previously served as a regional president for the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA).





Cameron L. Rains, EdD, is the director of school improvement for Solution Tree, where he works with schools, districts and state education agencies to ensure that all students are learning at high levels. Dr. Rains delivers professional development on a wide range of topics across the US, and he serves as lead on the High Reliability Teacher model.





About Marzano Resources

Marzano Resources is dedicated to helping K–12 educators advance student achievement. Built on the foundation of Dr. Robert J. Marzano’s 50 years of education research, Marzano Resources supports teachers and administrators through customizable on-site professional development, educator events, virtual coaching, books, videos and online courses. Marzano Resources’s associates and authors are thought leaders in the field of education and deliver research-backed guidance for all major areas of schooling, including curriculum development, instruction, assessment, student engagement and personalized competency-based education.

Solution Tree Erica Dooley-Dorocke Erica.Dooley-Dorocke@SolutionTree.com 800.733.6786 ext. 247