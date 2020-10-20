SUWON, Republic of Korea, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present its platform technology and discuss the potential utility of Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA), Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA) and GalNAc-asiRNA at the 5th Annual OPT Congress Oligonucleotide & Precision Therapeutics Virtual Conference on Tuesday-Wednesday, October 20-21. In addition, the Company will participate in BIO-Europe Digital on October 26-29.



OliX is developing novel RNAi therapeutics combatting a variety of diseases with unmet medical needs, based on its proprietary asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA) platform. In discussing the asiRNA platform’s efficiency in target gene silencing with reduced side effects, Dr. Lee will introduce preclinical data from OLX301A and 301D, recently out-licensed ocular asiRNA therapeutic programs targeting age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Dr. Lee will be participating in the following sessions:

Presentation: Asymmetric siRNAs Targeting Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 11:50 AM EDT

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 11:50 AM EDT Presentation: Opportunities and Challenges with RNAs

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 2:20 PM EDT



OliX Pharmaceuticals will also participate in one-on-one live meetings at BIO-Europe Digital, Europe's largest partnering conference serving the global biotechnology industry and including more than 2100 companies and 4000 participants. As OliX continues to advance its RNAi therapy platforms, the Company is open to external research collaborations, out-licensing opportunities and building global partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

To learn more about the company, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/company/greeting.php

To learn more about RNAi technology, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/rnd/rnd01.php

asiRNA Boilerplate

Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA) is the next generation of RNAi therapeutics that offers efficient gene regulation. In comparison to existing siRNA therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceutical’s asiRNA shows comparable gene silencing and significantly reduce siRNA-mediated side effects such as off-target gene silencing and immune stimulation.

cp-asiRNA Boilerplate

Cell-Penetrating Asymmetric Interfering RNA (cp-asiRNA) is OliX Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary RNAi delivery method that efficiently silences gene expressions. cp-asiRNA can be locally administered to target various diseases with unmet needs such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain.

GalNAc-siRNA Boilerplate

In March 2020, OliX Pharmaceuticals secured a proprietary N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) platform, an RNAi therapy platform that targets a variety of liver diseases. GalNAc conjugated RNAi therapeutic enables siRNA uptake by the liver hepatocytes by binding with a high affinity and specificity to the asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR).

Media Contact:

Terri Clevenger

Westwicke/ICR PR

Phone: +1.203.856.4326

terri.clevenger@westwicke.com