New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retail Analytics Market by Application, Business Function, Component, Organization Size, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073753/?utm_source=GNW

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the retail analytics market size based on component, business function, application, organization size, end user, and region.

The COVID-19 has impacted all elements of the technology sector.It has slowed down the growth of IT infrastructure owing to disruptions in the hardware supply chain and reduced manufacturing activities.



This health crisis has had an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries; while some are struggling, others are thriving.Rising support from governments and several data analytics companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease.



Businesses providing retail analytics solutions and services are also expected to witness a decline in their growth for a short span of time. However, the adoption of collaborative applications, IoT, analytics, security solutions, and AI is set to increase in the remaining part of 2020.



The service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing concern of organizations to gain visibility for diagnosing and troubleshooting problems before they impact operations or end user experiences will drive the adoption of retail analytics solutions and services.



The operation business function segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The operations segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising need of retailers to generate deeper insights across the entire value chain of retail operations, including procurement, supply chain, sales and marketing, store operations, and customer management.



The inventory analysis segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The retail analytics market is segmented into various applications, such as merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer analytics, promotional analysis and planning, yield analysis, inventory analysis, and others (order management, transportation management, assortment and cluster planning, and real-estate planning). The inventory analysis segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to enhance business processes by keeping track of stocked goods and ensure surplus inventory.



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is home to many developed and emerging economies, which offer major opportunities for the growth of retail stores and technology development. China, India, and Japan in particular are focusing on the management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes in the retail market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in retail analytics market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of key players offering retail analytics solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global retail analytics market.



The major vendors in the global retail analytics market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), SAS Institute (US), Qlik (US), Manthan (India), Bridgei2i (India), MicroStrategy (US), Teradata (US), HCL (India), Fujitsu (Japan), Domo (US), Google (US), FLIR Systems (US), Information Builders (US), 1010Data (US), Capillary (Singapore), RetailNext (US), WNS (India), True Fit (US), Vend (New Zealand), Fit Analytics (Geramny), Edited (UK), Decision6 (Brazil), Cubelizer (Spain), ThinkInside (Italy), Dor Technology (US), Glimpse Analytics (India), Pygmalios (Slovakia), and Orenda Software Solutions (Canada).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the retail analytics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, business function, application, organization size, end user, and regions.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall retail analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073753/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001