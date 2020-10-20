New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Theranostics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05977635/?utm_source=GNW





The analyst delineates the current market status for theranostics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.The theranostics market is analyzed based on the following segments: category, product type, application, and region.



In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of theranostic technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for theranostics are also identified and grouped in segments (oncology, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, neurological disorders, and others).



The second section provides a technological review of theranostics.This section offers a detailed description of theranostic materials and equipment, their properties, configurations, and typical strategies used in theranostics.



This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with an highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



The third section entails a global market analysis for theranostics.Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (category, product type, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020.



Revenues are at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for theranostics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for theranostics within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of theranostic technologies, together with a description of their products.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to theranostic materials, processes, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.



Report Includes:

- 53 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An updated overview of the global markets for theranostics with emphasis on types of products, properties, materials, imaging technologies, and applications

- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of the current and potential market size for theranostics, and market share analysis on the basis of category, product type, application, and geographical region

- Highlights of new technological developments related to theranostics, while outlining current technical issues

- Review existing fields of application for theranostics and examination of emerging applications such as macular degeneration, gynecology, cutaneous hypersensitivity, and cardio-respiratory medicines

- Identification of important technology and industry trends within each market segment with a holistic review of current industry players, including manufacturers of products used in theranostics, reagents, and instrumentation for theranostics research, as well as suppliers of theranostics-related services, technology developers, and future market participants

- Assessment of latest technological developments and the most relevant global R&D activities related to theranostics, resulting in the issuance of patents

- Analysis of the recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to theranostic materials, processes, and applications

- Comprehensive company profiles of the major market players, including Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Hitachi



Summary:

Theranostics is a group of technologies aimed at combining diagnosis with therapy. This relatively new field of medicine is bringing numerous advantages in healthcare, including simpler medical procedures, personalized medicine, time-saving solutions, shorter hospital stays, therapies with high specificity, and treatments with reduced side effects.



The analyst has identified five main sectors in which theranostics finds current and potential applications: cardiovascular diseases (CVDs); neurological disorders; oncology; respiratory, inflammatory and infectious diseases (RIIDs); and tissue engineering.



This study provides an updated review of theranostic technologies, including materials and equipment, properties, strategies, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for theranostics by segment (category, product type, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.



As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for theranostics increased from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED in 2019, and is estimated to reach REDACTED in 2020, corresponding to a CAGR of REDACTED during the two-year period.



Applications for oncology currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED of the total in 2020, corresponding to REDACTED.Within this segment, theranostic products are being used primarily for the treatment of breast, lung and prostate cancer.



Sales of products for cancer theranostics are projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the 2018-2020 period.



By comparison, theranostic products for CVDs represents a relatively smaller share at REDACTED of the total, corresponding to estimated 2020 revenues of nearly REDACTED.This segment has been expanding at a REDACTED CAGR since 2018, mainly driven by the use of theranostics for treatment of hypertension.



Theranostic products for RIIDs are estimated to account for REDACTED of the total, whereas all the remaining applications represent a combined share of REDACTED in 2020.



Sales of theranostic products are expected to rise at a double-digit rate during the next five years Relevant factors that will be responsible for this growth are the following -

- There is an increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

- There is a greater need for less expensive and more effective treatment options for complex diseases such as cancer.

- Streamlining of healthcare treatments is being implemented to reduce hospital stays and number of surgeries.

- Stronger demand is projected in oncology due to the need to provide cancer patients with more advanced, less invasive, and safer treatment options.

- A wide range of biological entities and state-of-the-art equipment are becoming commercially available for creating and guiding nanostructures characterized by higher disease specificity and less toxicity.

- Emerging trends, including the possibility of combining various technologies to improve treatment efficacy, will help to spur growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05977635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001