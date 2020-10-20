SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical device incubator and technology brokerage firm, Hatch Medical, L.L.C. (www.hatchmedical.com) announced recently that it has entered into an exclusive brokerage relationship with VascuTech Medical and Interventional Radiologist Jonathan Levine, MD for their next generation sheath technology.



“Dr. Levine, a specialist in vascular access, and Mahase Nardeo, President of VascuTech Medical, have partnered together to develop the most advanced radial sheath (Silhouette™) and micro-introducer (Whisper™) product lines available today, and we are delighted to be partnering with them to bring their exciting technology to the market,” said Paul Gianneschi, Managing Principal of Hatch Medical.

Transradial access for percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) in the United States has grown rapidly over the past 20 years to approximately 50 percent of all PCI cases today. Clinical studies have continued to support the usage of radial access as a way to reduce vascular and bleeding complications. Micro-introducers have also been experiencing relatively faster market growth primarily driven by the need for “atraumatic safety” during arterial and venous access procedures.

VacuTech’s Vapor™ transition-less technology, which is incorporated on all vascular access products, makes it virtually impossible to detect the transition between the sheath and dilator. Clinicians believe that this technological advancement will significantly reduce the likelihood of vessel spasm and other potential complications caused by vessel access, and independent bench testing demonstrates substantially reduced insertion forces when compared to competitive sheath products.

The Whisper™ line of micro-introducers are currently available in 4F and 5F standard and stiffened configurations. The Silhouette™ transradial sheath products incorporates VascuTech’ s exclusive Oculus™ slit-less hemostatic valve; the most secure and leak-proof valve available today. The Silhouette™ also incorporates thin-walled extrusion technology which reduces overall profile without sacrificing inner lumen diameter. The Silhouette™ will be available in 4F, 5F and 6F configurations.

Both the Whisper™ micro-introducer and Silhouette™ transradial sheath line of products are available for OEM sale, private label, distribution, or technology license to interested third parties through an exclusive agreement with Hatch Medical.

Mr. Nardeo and Dr. Levine concurred, “We are pleased to have Hatch Medical as our exclusive broker and look forward to identifying a commercial partner committed to bringing our advanced vascular access technologies to market.”

Hatch Medical jointly develops and brokers minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular and oncological disease through its network of risk-sharing partners. For additional information on this, or other Hatch Medical, L.L.C. products and services, visit https://www.hatchmedical.com/contact-us/ to contact the company.

This release and additional news can be obtained by visiting Hatch Medical’s web site: www.hatchmedical.com. Contact Paul Gianneschi, Managing Principal at 770-476-9940, or Steven Hvozda, Principal at 949-388-9335.