Various types of molds such as resin or thermoplastics are injected at a high speed into the cavity to create the component or part precisely. Micro injection molding is widely used in medical devices, healthcare devices, implants, surgical instruments, various automotive parts, electronic parts, small machine parts and other industries.



This report offers insight on the types of polymers used during the molding process and is segmented by type -

- Polyethylene (PE).

- Polycarbonate (PC).

- Polyether ether ketone (PEEK).

- Others (polyoxymethylene, liquid crystal polymer, polymethylmethacrilate, polyamide).



This micro injection molding market report offers insights on the end-use applications where these parts are used and is segmented by end user, including -

- Medical and healthcare.

- Automotive.

- Telecom fiber optics.

- Micro drive systems and controls.

- Others (aerospace, defense).



The market has been defined by segments and regions and further bifurcated into regions and countries. In addition, the report offers comprehensive factors, including drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities, which provide an overall picture of global trends and market opportunities.



Report Includes:

- 39 tables

- Comprehensive overview of the global markets for micro injection molding — a key technology for the micro manufacturing of high-precision small components and parts

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Latest information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, merger and acquisition deals, and other developments in the micro injection molding market

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, UK, India, China, Brazil, Middle East and Africa

- Assessment of the actual market size, market estimation and forecast, and market share analysis of micro injection molding market based on type of polymer material, end-use and geographical region

- Competitive landscape of the market leading participants, their company share analysis, market positioning and research priorities

- Detailed profiles of the major listed companies, including Accumold, Microsystems U.K., Microdyne Plastics Inc., MTD Micro Molding, Rapidwerks Inc., and Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH



Summary:

The global micro injection molding market was valued at REDACTED in 2019 and is estimated to reach REDACTED in 2025, growing with a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.Micro injection molding is an extremely specialized manufacturing process which is used to produce small, highprecision metal and thermoplastic components and parts with micron tolerances.



Micro molding starts with a mold cavity in the structure of the desired part, where resin or thermoplastic is injected with desired speed into the hollow cavity, producing the component at a high speed.



PE, or polyethylene thermoplastic material, is primarily being used for micro injection molding processes, especially in the healthcare segment.Surgeons and doctors use micro injection molded parts made up of PE and micro instruments to perform less-invasive procedures and offer swift recovery timed to patients.



PEEK materials are estimated to be the fastest-growing type for the micro injection molding market. With devices moving toward more complex designs which are compact and offer highprecision, manufacturers are investing in innovation, research and design activities in order to enhance minimally invasive device designs and reduce the size of various parts through micro molding, which is

expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period.



The medical and healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing end user segment during the forecast period.The growing use of advanced medical devices and micro parts for surgery coupled with the increasing trend of minimally invasive surgeries and the trend to offer more comfort to patients with implants and medical devices is fueling market growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, medical components and devices which are manufactured with medical injection molding using durable, reliable medical grade plastic materials which and meet the FDA regulations are becoming more prominent.



Increasing use of micro molded precision parts in the automotive industry is also driving the market.Several types of high-precision plastic micro parts such as interior buttons, switches, clips and washers, micron-tolerance door lock components, gears and encoders for electronic modules, and electric motor components are widely used in the automotive industry.



Due to growing automotive production and sales, there is a rise in demand for precision components such as switches, buttons, clips and knobs, which is further driving the micro injection molding market.



North America dominated the market share in global micro injection molding market with revenues exceeding REDACTED in 2019, followed by the Asia-Pacific region.There is a rise in interest from manufacturers and designers to produce and procure micro-featured, high precision components and parts.



Micro injection molding is capable of manufacturing billions of components and parts with constant and consistent precision. Micro-components are frequently smaller than a distinct of salt.

