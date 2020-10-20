New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Whistleblowing Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment Type ; Enterprise Size ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978109/?utm_source=GNW





The whistleblowing software can be implemented through online as well as mobile-based applications and allows two-way anonymous communication.It also provides tools to organizations to receive reports and investigate claims; analytics tools help determine the prevalence of misconduct.



Moreover, whistleblowers, who are at risk, use encryption methods and anonymous content-sharing software to protect their identity from those who are exposed.For instance, Tor, a highly accessible anonymity network, is used widely by whistleblowers around the world.



Tor has undergone several major security updates, protecting potential whistleblowers’ identities who may wish to leak information anonymously.Recently, specialized whistleblowing software such as SecureDrop and GlobaLeaks are built on the Tor technology to incentivize and simplify its adoption for secure whistleblowing.



These technological advancements in software to protect identities of whistleblowers propel the growth of the whistleblowing software market.



The whistleblowing software market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, and geography.Based on deployment type, the whistleblowing software market is segmented into on-premises and web-based.



Based on enterprise size, the market has been segmented into large enterprise and SMEs. Geographically, the whistleblowing software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Business Keeper AG; Canary Whistleblowing System; Convercent; Deloitte; Ethicontrol; Ethics Global, LLC; Got Ethics A/S; Hello Ethics (ILLIX USA LLC); NAVEX Global, Inc.; and Whispli Inc. are among the well-established players in the whistleblowing software market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Whistleblowing Software Market

The continuous increase in the count of infected patients across the world has hampered the growth of various industries.The US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, and Mexico, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.



As per the latest Worldometer figures, the confirmed COVID-19 patient count accounted for 28,029,549 and 908,046 deaths globally.The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



The COVID-19 outbreak has created challenges for the whistleblowing program.The remote working has generated major challenges, which limits the organization’s visibility of employee issues and disputes, thereby hindering the effectiveness of normal channels of reporting for staff to flag issues.



Moreover, there may be delays or failure to respond to the reports made by the employees as the people involved in the whistleblowing program might have other critical strategic responsibilities. Also, the third parties involved in the whistleblowing programs might not be able to perform efficiently as they might experience disruptions in their operations due to this pandemic. With the imposition of lockdown across countries in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM, several sectors have been witnessing shattering experience. Moreover, the companies are cutting their IT spending, which might affect the sales of the whistleblowing software. Therefore, COVID-19 is expected to have a short term impact on the whistleblowing software market.



Overall size of the whistleblowing software market is derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the whistleblowing software market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global whistleblowing software market based on all segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the whistleblowing software market.

