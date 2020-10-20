KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Riddhiman Das, Chief Executive Officer, TripleBlind® WHAT: On October 21, Riddhiman Das will discuss privacy preserving methods for deep learning to balance patient privacy and deep learning generalization during his session titled “Solving GDPR issues for AI in Medicine.” On October 29, Riddhiman Das will explore the technology for data liquidity that is here and ready to allow trapped data to flow freely during his session titled “Solving Privacy In The Real World At Scale.” WHY: GDPR presents novel challenges to the training, validation and rollout of AI in medicine. AI algorithms need to be trained on large and varied training datasets so that they are not susceptible to being biased toward certain population subsets. Data is supposedly the new oil, but it's illiquid - locked up behind firewalls due to the sensitivity of it, the risks of unauthorized use and regulation. Trapped in those firewalls are groundbreaking innovations around identity, fraud management, macroeconomic insights, payments and customer success. TripleBlind has the solution to unlock these trapped possibilities. WHEN: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Solving GDPR issues for AI in Medicine French-American Innovation Midwest 2020 11:30 am - 12:30 pm (ET) Thursday, October 29, 2020 Solving Privacy In The Real World At Scale MoneyFest at Money 20/20 2:11 pm - 2:26 pm (ET) WHERE: Participants can register here for FAIM 2020. Participants can register here for Money 20/20.

About TripleBlind

Vast amounts of data stored by enterprises today are inaccessible and unmonetized due to privacy concerns and regulations. TripleBlind’s patented breakthroughs in advanced mathematics arm organizations with the ability to share, leverage and monetize regulated data, such as PII and PHI, and mission-critical enterprise data, such as tax returns and banking transactions. TripleBlind’s next-generation cryptographic, efficient and scalable privacy and data clean room replaces ineffective workarounds: complex legal contracts, data anonymization/ deidentification, and other technologies such as homomorphic encryption, without violating GDPR, HIPAA, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and other privacy regulations. Decision makers generate new revenue for their organizations by gaining new and deeper insights faster, creating improved modeling and analysis with better data, and collaborating more effectively with customers, partners and even competitors for mutual benefit. For more information, visit www.tripleblind.ai .

TripleBlind Contact:

Victoria Guimarin

E-mail: tripleblind@upraisepr.com

Phone: +1 510.331.9548