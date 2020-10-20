WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, announced that it is filing a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in which it will furnish an updated corporate presentation. The presentation can be found in the “Investors and Media” section of Replimune’s corporate website under the “Events and Presentations” section (Link to Presentation).



The presentation includes information relating to the abstracts that are to be presented at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, including updated clinical trial data from the related trials, and other updated information about Replimune. The data from these abstracts appeared briefly and in error on the SITC website on October 14, 2020, prior to their intended release on November 9, 2020. As a result, the full abstracts were released by Replimune on that date, and are being followed up with data in Replimune’s updated corporate presentation today.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

