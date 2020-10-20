CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on November 3, 2020 to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020 and the first nine months of fiscal 2020.



About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kimberly Kuo

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Communities

704-557-4584

Investor Contact:

Scott Anthony

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

704-557-4633

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–