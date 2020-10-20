CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 4.1% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.49 per share to $0.51 per share, or to $2.04 per share on an annualized basis. This marks the 25th consecutive annual increase of the dividend. The dividend is payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.



“We are proud to return value to our shareholders with 25-years of consecutive dividend increases – placing Lincoln Electric in a select group of companies,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The strength of our cash flow and balance sheet allows us to pursue long-term strategic growth while remaining committed to our dividend through the cycle.”

