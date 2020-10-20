Cape Fox Corporation is proud to be an Alaska Business leader after being recognized as one of the Top 49ers recognition.

Cape Fox Corporation is proud to be an Alaska Business leader after being recognized as one of the Top 49ers recognition.

Ketchikan, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation has enjoyed four consecutive years of growth. Cape Fox Shareholders and employees have worked hard, and our hard work has shown with new contracts and business acquisitions. This growth has been recognized. Alaska Business Monthly has named Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) #40 in top Alaska businesses in their Top 49ers ranking for 2020 due to a 12% increase in 2019 revenue. Our business growth has enabled us to stay steady in ranking of Alaska Business even through a year that has touched our commercial business.

Alaska Business is the premier magazine and website publication for businesses in the State of Alaska. This monthly magazine covers news and recognition of Alaska businesses from a large multinational corporation to small businesses. The magazine has awarded the Top 49er award to companies since 1985. This award recognizes companies ranked by their gross revenue. To be recognized an enterprise must be at least 51 percent Alaska-owned with operations in the state. The Top 49er recognition includes Alaska’s major business sectors, including Alaska Native, transportation, oil and gas, finance, construction, and retail.

Cape Fox Corporation has seen steady growth over the past few years. This growth is due in large part to our Shareholders, employees, and clients. While this has been a year full of many challenges, our Cape Fox Team came together to continue the success of the company. When we view our ranking, remember we are a company of steadiness and growth but also resilience. Our ranking is more than a number; it is a recognition of us as a resilient leader among Alaskan businesses. As a leader, we provide employment, give back to communities, provide education benefits, and continue to maintain the heritage and culture of our organization. We are a team and a family, and this award is for all of us and our hard work and dedication.

To read more about the 2020 Top 49ers issue, you can visit https://digital.akbizmag.com/issue/october-2020mv/, or you can also follow our social media pages, Twitter @CapeFoxCorp, Facebook and LinkedIn Cape Fox Corp.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Attachment

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com