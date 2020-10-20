VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to report 2020 channel assays for Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) from the AWESOME FOX project in the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District. Mineralized zones, on the surface, at Awesome Fox are at least 850 m long and up to 43m wide; seven channels, totaling 257.91 m were trenched and 500 samples were collected in 2020.



HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2020 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The 2020 and previous channel programs indicate that mineralization within the UAV magnetic anomaly is at least 850m long and 4m - 43m thick.

Channel assay highlights (all true widths): FMC-20-02: 11,146 ppm Zr, 247 ppm Dy, 1,533 ppm Nd, 379 ppm Pr, over 3.34m; FMC-20-03: 17,079 ppm Zr, 198 ppm Dy, 1,191 ppm Nd, 306 ppm Pr over 4.31m; FMC-20-07: 14,562 ppm Zr, 211 ppm Dy, 1,142 ppm Nd, 298 ppm Pr over 3.97m;

Channels outline several medium- to high-grade zones within low-grade mineralization.

The 2020 exploration program was carried out with no positive Covid-19 cases.





Greg Andrews, President/CEO states; “The exploration program at Awesome Fox helps define another potential prospect within our 63km Critical Rare Earth Element District. Our District currently contains 2 resource estimates (FOXTROT and DEEP FOX), and 3 advanced prospects (AWESOME FOX, SILVER FOX and FOX MEADOWS). We continue to define our District concept along with demonstrating our ability to process the REE material into a highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining. We believe that Search is well positioned to capitalize on the renewed interest in creating a secure rare earth supply chain in North America and Europe.”

AWESOME FOX

The combination of the 2020 channel program (7 new channels) at AWESOME FOX with previous channels outline a zone, ranging from about 4-43m thick and 850m long, that corresponds with the UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) magnetic anomaly outlined in 2019 (see Search Minerals News Release, Sept. 18, 2019). All new channels required trenches to be excavated due to extensive treed and overburden-covered terrain.

Additional channels and extensions to previous channels are required to better define the surface extent of the known medium- to high-grade mineralization; an infill channel program is planned for the 2021 exploration season. Mineralization is hosted by felsic peralkaline volcanic rocks similar to those at the nearby Foxtrot and Deep Fox deposits, and the Silver Fox and Fox Meadow mineralized zones.

The AWESOME FOX prospect occurs about 10 km southeast of Port Hope Simpson and within 0.5 km of a paved highway. Port Hope Simpson is about 40 km northwest of FOXTROT and 50 km from DEEP FOX on paved and all-season graveled roads.

TABLE 1 WEIGHTED AVERAGE OF SOME CREE MINERALIZED INTERVALS AT AWESOME FOX PROJECT

FAC-20-01 FAC-20-02 FAC-20-02 FAC-20-03 FAC-20-04 FAC-20-07 From (m) 26.97 12.13 31.55 6.09 0.00 7.40 To (m) 30.23 15.12 34.98 10.40 1.73 11.37 Length (m) 3.26 2.99 3.43 4.31 1.73 3.97 Y (ppm) 848 761 1,049 820 823 967 Zr (ppm) 11,164 13,895 11,146 17,079 17,499 14,562 Nb (ppm) 323 239 395 327 291 346 Hf (ppm) 247 317 267 395 366 320 La (ppm) 1,076 642 1,238 1,051 827 968 Ce (ppm) 2,479 1,581 3,025 2,478 1,971 2,291 Pr (ppm) 304 204 379 306 252 298 Nd (ppm) 1,191 828 1,533 1,191 1,003 1,142 Sm (ppm) 235 179 310 239 206 237 Eu (ppm) 13.3 9.4 16.6 12.5 10.9 13.1 Gd (ppm) 194 160 258 207 188 206 Tb (ppm) 32.0 27.5 41.4 34.3 30.9 34.4 Dy (ppm) 187 173 247 198 190 211 Ho (ppm) 35.9 34.1 47.8 38.0 38.7 40.1 Er (ppm) 101 100 135 108 112 116 Tm (ppm) 14.4 14.3 18.9 15.4 16.1 16.3 Yb (ppm) 89.1 90.2 118 99.3 102 104 Lu (ppm) 12.8 13.8 17.1 15.1 15.3 15.6 LREE 5,285 3,433 6,486 5,264 4,259 4,935 HREE 680 622 899 727 705 756 HREE + Y 1,529 1,383 1,948 1,547 1,528 1,723 TREE 5,966 4,055 7,385 5,991 4,964 5,692 TREE + Y 6,814 4,816 8,434 6,811 5,787 6,659 % TREE 0.60 % 0.41 % 0.74 % 0.60 % 0.50 % 0.57 % % TREE + Y 0.68 % 0.48 % 0.84 % 0.68 % 0.58 % 0.67 % % HREE 11.40 % 15.34 % 12.18 % 12.14 % 14.20 % 13.29 % % HREE + Y 22.4 % 28.7 % 23.1 % 22.7 % 26.4 % 25.9 % Mag REE 1,714 1,232 2,200 1,730 1,476 1,685 Note: All amounts parts per million (ppm). 10,000 ppm = 1% = 10 kg/tonne REE Rare Earth Elements: La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu (Lanthanide Series). TREE Total Rare Earth Elements: Add La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu. LREE Light Rare Earth Elements: Add La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm. HREE Heavy Rare Earth Elements: Add Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu. Y Y not included in HREE due to relatively low value compared to most Lanthanide series HREE. %HREE+Y %(HREE+Y)/( TREE+Y) %HREE %( HREE/ TREE) Mag REE Sum of Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy (used in REE magnets)

Qualified Person:

Dr. Randy Miller, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who has supervised the preparation of and approved the technical information reported herein. The company will endeavour to meet high standards of integrity, transparency, and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological and assay (e.g., REE) data.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing resources within the emerging Critical Rare Earth Element (“CREE”) District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide including its 100% interest in the FOXTROT and DEEP FOX Projects, which are road accessible and at tidewater. Exploration efforts have advanced FOX MEADOW, AWESOME FOX and SILVER FOX as new CREE prospects very similar to and in close proximity to FOXTROT and DEEP FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining.

