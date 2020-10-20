Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Tankers ASA (the "Company") dated 20 October 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

YLS Næringseiendom AS, a company controlled by Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold, director and primary insider, has on 20 October 2020 acquired 1,538,000 shares in the Company in the Private Placement at a price of NOK 1.30 per share.

After the transaction, Yvonne Litsheim Sandvold and associated companies have a holding of 1,538,000 shares in the Company.

* * *

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act