NEWMARKET, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 results after market close on Tuesday November 10, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.



THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

TIME:

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

CONFERENCE ID:

WEBCAST LINK: Wednesday November 11, 2020

9:00 am ET

1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239

55506

http://www.gowebcasting.com/10814

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.