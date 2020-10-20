New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Boom Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Installation ; Product Type ; End-Use, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978103/?utm_source=GNW

However, the troublesome functioning of surgical booms in hybrid operating rooms is hampers the market growth up to a certain extent.



Surgical booms, also known as equipment columns or supply heads, are installed in healthcare facilities as they provide easy access to electrical power; audiovisual data services; and medical gasses such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide.Booms reduce the clutter caused by the cords and thus eliminate the risk of tripping hazards.



They also have shelves that help in organizing and centralizing surgical equipment.



Surgical booms are flexible and can be conformed to various configurations as per the space availability and functional requirements.Factors such as type of surgeries performed in an operating room, layout of an operating or emergency room, and number of equipment are considered while designing a surgical boom.



The surgical booms feature multiple electric outlets for electrical power as well as audiovisual data needs, and gas outlets for medical gasses such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen.They reduce the clutter of cords and wires in the operating and emergency rooms, and ICUs; this prevents hazards, thereby improving staff and patient safety.



Surgical booms offer better access around the surgical table than the traditional towers.The advanced surgical booms are mobile, lightweight, and unobtrusive, and therefore, they can be reconfigured according to various operating rooms or as per different surgical procedures.



In every surgery, the booms can be custom configured to benefit surgical teams, as well as patients. The installation of surgical booms improves the efficiency of the surgical teams and, further, increases the number of surgeries performed in the healthcare facility. Thus, benefits of surgical booms such as flexibility, enhanced patient safety, and mobility favor the growth of the market.



Based on installation, the surgical boom market is segmented into roof mounted and floor mounted. The roof mounted segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and the floor mounted segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 4.8% in the market during the forecast period. The roof mounted booms are ideal for electricity and medical gas supply. The roof mounted booms allow easy provision and elimination of medical gasses according to the hospital needs.



Based on product type, the surgical boom market is segmented into equipment boom, utility boom, anesthesia boom, and custom boom. The utility boom segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the anesthesia booms segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development are among the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

