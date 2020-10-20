New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulp and Root Repair Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978100/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the pulp and root repair market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising investments in endodontics. However, the high cost of dental treatments restrains the growth of the market.



Endodontics revolves around various aspects related to dental pulp and tissues surrounding the root of tooth.The dental healthcare industry is witnessing rising investments by the market players in the development of innovative endodontics-relatedtherapies.



These investments boost product development and commercialization, leading to the growth of the market. In January 2020, EW Healthcare Partners invested ~US$ 85 million in Sonendo, Inc., one of the key players in dental care market. On the back for this investment, Sonendo announced its plans to develop innovative endodontic therapies. Further, in December 2019, Endo1 Partners LLC received funding of ~US$ 50 million from VeronisSuhler Stevenson (VSS); the investment is aimed at helping the later in the development of new therapies.



The substantial impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pulp and root repair market is expected to last for the next few quarters.The imposition of lockdown and social distancing measures, and major focus on prevention and treatment of this disease has led to decline in number of pulp and root repair procedures in the world.



In addition, the adverse effect of the pandemic on per capita income of populations is also likely to influence the preference for dental care and services during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, the pulp and root repair market is segmented into bioceramic liners, bioceramic sealers, and restoratives.The bioceramic liners segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Also, the market for the same is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Thepulp and root repair market, based on application, is segmented into root canal treatment, pulp capping, pulpotomy, and others. The root canal treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the pulp capping segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978100/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001