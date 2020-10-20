Oslo, 21 October 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 20 October 2020 regarding a private placement of the Company's shares (the "Private Placement").

Argentos AS, a company owned 100% by Raymond Carlsen, CEO of the Company, was allocated 86,956 shares. Total holding for Raymond Carlsen (directly and through Argentos AS) after the transaction is 3,105,290 shares and 108,637 share options.

Jan Skogseth, Board Member in the Company, was allocated 1,000 shares. Total holding after the transaction is 23,000 shares and 0 share options.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364, ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent renewable power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.