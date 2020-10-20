New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Wine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Packaging, Product Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978097/?utm_source=GNW

Organic wine is prepared from grapes cultivated in accordance with principles of organic farming.It excludes the use of artificial chemical fertilizers, fungicides, pesticides, and herbicides.



Organic wine is considered healthy as it has lots of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.Resveratrol present in red wine is estimated to lower cholesterol and help prevent cancer.



Organic wine is regulated by several bodies across the globe, such as USDA Organic, Demeter, and Eco Cert.The sulfite use in organic wine is considerably lower than in conventional wines.



In order to get organic wine farm certification, sulfites must be less than 100 mg per liter or no sulfite at all during winemaking phase. Sulfite causes headache, stomach pain, swelling, and diarrhea to a certain percentage of population consuming wine. Organic wine is sulfite-free, which makes it healthier. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the organic wine market.



Based on packaging, the organic wine market is segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, cans, and others.The glass bottle segment accounted for the largest share of the global organic wine market in 2019, and the others segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Glass bottle packaging offers more shelf life and is very strong.Glass bottle packaging follows the pace of market development.



Glass is the conventional form of packaging for liquid products. Wines can be stored in glass bottles for many years as it does not react chemically with wine.



The global organic wine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.Europe accounted for the largest share of the global organic wine market in 2019, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, respectively.



The western region of Europe is known for its higher standards of living, with people having a higher income level.It is considered as one of the wealthiest regions on the European continent, with per capita gross domestic product higher than the other parts.



Europe is a mature and well-established market for organic wine.The increased accessibility and visibility of organic wine in retail outlets is making it more convenient for consumers to purchase such products.



This improved accessibility and visibility would, in turn, propel the sale of organic wine in Europe over the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organic Wine Market

The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan, China, during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.As of August 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Food & beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology event cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of this outbreak.



For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries and it is also one of the worst affected countries.The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various materials.



Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are anticipated to affect the industries in a negative manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of organic wine market.

Avondale, ELGIN RIDGE WINES, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, GRGICH HILLS ESTATE, EMILIANA, Società Agricola Querciabella SpA, Frey Vineyards, and La cantina Pizzolato S.r.l are among the key players present in the global organic wine market.



The overall global organic wine market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global organic wine market.

