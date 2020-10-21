New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Pathogen Type ; Application, End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978095/?utm_source=GNW





The market growth is mainly attributed to the globally increasing use of native microbial antigens in diagnostics and therapeutics, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases.However, the limitations associated with native antigens such as high cost, low antigen production levels, and scale-up difficulties hinder the growth of the market.



With the changing environment, there is an increasing concern regarding the spread of infectious diseases in the world.These diseases are a burden on public health, and in turn, they also impact global economies.



The diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, dengue, and COVID-19 have attracted a huge concern of governments and private healthcare sectors around the globe.With a resurgence of diseases such as malaria and cholera, which were under control and combated through effective therapies, the emergence of new viral and bacterial diseases pose a threat to the medical community.



Infectious diseases pose a high risk to mankind and are responsible for a significant mortality rate worldwide.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases kill ~17 thousand people a year.



According to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, 16.8 thousand people in the US visited hospitals due to infectious and parasitic diseases. In Africa, chronic viral hepatitis affects ~70 thousand Africans (60 thousand with Hepatitis B and 10 thousand with Hepatitis C). The disease has majorly impacted the youth and earning African population, which is causing tremendous rise in financial debts due to the overall costs incurred for the treatment of advanced liver diseases and emotional distress.Thus, the growing global prevalence of infectious diseases is generating high demand for bacterial and viral antigens that are used for research and development studies in formulating diagnostic and therapeutic kits used to manage these diseases.



Based on producttype, the native bacterial and viral antigens marketis segmented into chlamydia antigens, adenovirus antigens, borrelia antigens, chikungunya virus antigens, clostridium antigens, and dengue virus antigens.The chlamydia antigens segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the market for the same is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on pathogen type, the market is segmented into inactivated pathogen and purified pathogen. Based on application, the native bacterial and viral antigens market is segmented into ELISA, immunoassay, SDS-PAGE, hemagglutination, and agglutination tests. On the basis ofend user,the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and centers, and academic and research institutes.



