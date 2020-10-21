New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Movement Type, Drive Type, Axis, Bearing Type, Load Capacity, and Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978094/?utm_source=GNW



In terms of market share, APAC dominated the global motion positioning stages market, followed by Europe and North America, in 2019. North America has widespread imprints of companies, such as Aerotech Inc., Parker Hannifin, and Newport Corporation, offering motion positioning stages. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to become another crucial market for motion positioning stages during the forecast period, with Finland, Germany, France, and the UK witnessing high growth in various manufacturing industries. In addition, Europe has the presence of well-established automotive and healthcare & pharmaceutical companies that are prominent users of industrial automation; these factors propel the adoption of motion positioning stages in the region.



In terms of growth, APAC is anticipated to become the fastest-growing market with an impressive CAGR of 7.6% during 2020–2027. APAC comprises several developing economies, such as China, India, Vietnam, and other southeast countries, as well as developed economies, such as Japan and Australia. Manufacturing industries in Asian countries are booming at an exponential rate, which boosts the penetration of Industry 4.0. By using Industrial Fourth Revolution in streamlining the manufacturing processes, the use of motion positioning stages across the Asian economies is growing at an impressive rate. In addition, the Asian economy is known for having robust consumer electronics and semiconductor industries, which further contributes toward the growing adoption of motion positioning stages. Furthermore, it has been observed that countries in the MEA and SAM are adopting Industry 4.0, which is anticipated to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.



The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting industries across the world and the global economy has witnessed the worst hit in 2020 and is likely to continue in 2021.The outbreak has created significant disruptions in various industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, defense, medical devices, and manufacturing.



The US is a significant market for motion positioning stages, especially in the manufacturing and automotive sectors.The exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and increasing number of reported deaths in the country affect the manufacturing sector.



North America is home to a large number of manufacturing and technology companies.The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico impact the adoption of motion positioning stages.



Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US will affect the growth of the motion positioning stages market in North America for the next few quarters.



The overall size of the motion positioning stages market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the motion positioning stages market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the motion positioning stages market. Aerotech Inc.; Dover Motion; Edmund Optics Inc.; MISUMI Corporation; Newport Corporation; Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.; OWIS GmbH; Parker Hannifin Corporation; Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.; and STANDA LTD. are among a few key market players profiled during this market study.

