Previously, the technological advancements have played a significant role in developing the mining sector and creates opportunity to adopt the way for new mine planning solutions. The mining organizations are looking for innovative ways to expand their productivity as well as operating mines with superior efficiency. The advent and adoption of an innovative digital mine planning solutions has transformed mining management and is anticipated to improve the overall operations across the mining sector during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising world population, and consumption and demand for minerals are witnessing high demand for mine planning solutions at mining sites.. Also, the demand for minerals is rising, owing to the discovery of new minerals and applications. Additionally, a low-carbon future may offer opportunities for mineral-rich economies. The surging demand for metals and minerals is resulting in pushing governments worldwide to make efficient investments in their mining sector. As per a report published by the World Bank, by 2050, the production of minerals, such as lithium, graphite, and cobalt, is expected to increase by 500%. The report cited that the reason for increased production is due to growing need for clean energy technologies. It is estimated that more than 3 billion tons of metals and minerals will be required to install geothermal, solar, and wind power, which is one of the significant factors that drive the global mine planning solution market during the forecast period.



The global mine planning solution market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and application.Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services.



Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.Based on application, the market is segmented into underground mining and surface mining.



Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems, Hexagon AB, Infosys Limited, John Wood Group PLC, Maptek Pty Ltd., Micromine, Minemax, MineRP, RPM Global are a few of the key players operating in the global mine planning solution market. Some of the recent developments in the mine planning market are Hexagon AB partnered with Proud foot to develop safety-driven solution for mining industry in 2020. Similarly, in the same year, RPM Global has added mine scheduling optimization capability to its expanding mining software remit acquired Revolution Mining Software. Additionally, the region’s mining activities are increasing due to the surge in the consumption of precious metals and base metals in several applications. Further, the rise in commodity prices is also fueling the mining sector’s growth in the region. Several international players are investing in the gold mining sector in Canada that provides a steady macroeconomic environment as well as enjoys favorable government support.



