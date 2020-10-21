New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Headwalls Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978092/?utm_source=GNW

Besides, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive effect on the growth of the market during the forecast period.



However, increasing preference for home healthcare is likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Medical headwalls are one of the essential items used in hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and multispecialty hospitals, among others.Headwalls are wall-mountedequipment management system that provides electrical services and horizontal distribution outlets of medical gas like oxygen, air, and vacuum.



Thus, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such ascancer, CVD, and diabetes drive the medical headwalls market growth.



Diabetes is one of the leading global health epidemics of the 21stcentury.According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, a number of people with diabetes in North America were ~46 million and is expected to grow to 62 million by 2045.



The growth in disease prevalence is about 35% during the forecast period.Also, as per the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer is the second leading cause of death across the world, with an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Moreover, the American Cancer Society estimated that about 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018.Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the medical headwalls market during the forecast period.

The global medical headwalls marketis segmented by product type and applications. Based onproduct type, the market is segmented into horizontal and vertical.In 2018, the horizontal segment accounted for a larger share of the global medical headwalls market, owing to its advantages such as flexibility, slim design, and easy to clean. Further, these can be widely used in ICU/CCU, NICU, emergency department/trauma, LDR, PACU, transitional step-down, patient rooms, radiology, and special procedure departments.Based on the application, the medical headwall market is segmented into intensive care unit (ICU)/critical care unit (CCU), post-anesthesia care unit (PACU), patient rooms, and other applications.



Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, the World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Health Service, and Community Health and Hospitals Program, among others.

