The online stores segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the pharmacy apps segment is estimated register a higher CAGR during 2020–2027.

New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mail Order Pharmacy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Type ; Product ; Mode of Order, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978090/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of mail order pharmacy in healthcare sector are among the major factors fueling the growth of this market.Moreover, increasing investment in mail order pharmacy start-ups is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



However, less adoption in low- and -middle income economies hinders the growth of the mail order pharmacy market.Additionally, the APAC countries are facing challenges due to the rising prevalence of COVID-19.



The supply chain disruption, along with the enormous demand for effective therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 has put healthcare research industry in critical situation in Asia Pacific region. However, most of the customers and healthcare practitioners have now realized the importance of mail order pharmacies in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to raise the demand for mail order pharmacy during the forecast period.



The global mail order pharmacy market is segmented by drug type, product, and mode of order.Based on drug type, the market is segmented into prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs.



The non-prescription drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the prescription drugs segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on product, the mail order pharmacy market is segmented into diabetes, asthma drugs, blood pressure medications, cardiovascular medicines, cold and flu, antacids, painkillers, dermal care, and other.



The dermal care segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the diabetes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on mode of order, the mail order pharmacy market is segmented into online store and pharmacy apps.



The online stores segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the pharmacy apps segment is estimated register a higher CAGR during 2020–2027.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Canadian Pharmacists Association are a few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978090/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001