New York, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Late Stage Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; Indication ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978089/?utm_source=GNW





The growth of the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is mainly attributed to the factors such as high prevalence of diseases leading to chronic kidney diseases and favorable reimbursement policy for the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs. However, delay in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease is expected to hamper the growth of the market up to certain extent during the forecast period.



Late-stage renal disease, also called end-stage kidney disease, occurs when chronic kidney disease (the gradual loss of kidney function) reaches an advanced state.In end-stage renal disease, kidneys are no longer able to work as they should to meet the body’s needs.



At this advanced stage, the kidney loses its ability to function effectively, and eventually dialysis or a kidney transplant is needed to save the life.



At present, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, and treatment involves the managing of the disease.Blood pressure medications, such as angiotensin receptor blockers or angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, are frequently prescribed to control hypertension, and expectantly, to slowdown the progression of chronic kidney disease.



Therefore, the manufacturers in the market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launches and approvals, R&D investments, government funding, and partnerships to develop new drugs and provide easy access for the patients worldwide.

Some of the manufactures are mentioned below:



• DiaMedica Drugs



On February 14, 2019 DiaMedica Drugs Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it has initiated dosing patients with chronic kidney disease in a Phase Ib clinical study evaluating DM199. The course is conducted in the U.S., is a multi-center, open-label clinical trial to assess the tolerability, safety, and pharmacokinetics of three dose levels of DM199 in 32 patients with moderate and severe CKD. This study will help determine the dose levels required to restore normal KLK1 protein levels in patients with CKD and provide extra insights about the specific CKD patient populations that may benefit most from DM199 treatment and guide the upcoming design Phase II studies.

• Cara Drugs, Inc.



Cara Drugs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to improve pruritus and pain by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, on July 2017 announced that it had dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 pharmacokinetic and safety trial of Oral CR845 tablets in patients with stage III-V chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not on dialysis.

• Akebia Drugs



Akebia Drugs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of the with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, on June 2020 announced the first regulatory approval of vadadustat, its oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Moreover, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Akebia’s collaboration partner in Japan for vadadustat, has received manufacturing and marketing approval of vadadustat as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients by the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in Japan. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation will market Vadadustat in Japan under the trade name VAFSEO.



Based on product type, the market is segmented into calcimimetics, vitamin D, potassium binders, calcium-based phosphate binders, and others. The calcimimetics segment held the highest share of the late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the market during the forecast period.



Based on indication, the global late stage chronic kidney disease drugs market is segmented into late stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperparathyroidism, late stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperphosphatemia, and late stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperkalemia. The late stage chronic kidney disease induced hyperparathyroidism segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.1% in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations, Pharmaceutical Research, National Kidney Foundation, and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development are among the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001