On the other hand, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge and detailed examination are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Humans usually coexist with the diverse microbial species living within and over humans.Various recent scientific studies have proven that the microbial community essentially acts like an organ of the body that plays a crucial role in human disease management and physiology.



Various basic and translational research efforts have been initiated that focuses on deciphering mechanisms of the microbiome function and the ways that it benefits the human health.Various human medical conditions such as inflammatory bowel diseases and obesity have been closely associated with and are thought to be influenced by the composition of the gut microbial community.



Many efforts are taken to alter the gut microbiome to eradicate several diseases. Probiotics, prebiotics dietary supplements, and foods that contain live microbes have been studied thoroughly to assess their effects on human health.



The Human Microbiome Project of the National Institutes of Health in the US and related international efforts are defining the varieties of a normal microbiome, studying how changes in the microbiota relate to diseases. Large governmental research initiatives including the Human Microbiome Project in the U.S. and the MetaHIT Project in Europe have accelerated research on the human microbiome.



Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. In 2019, the probiotics segment held the largest share of 24.73% of the human microbiome market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing health concerns; growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other foods. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Several players have observed good demand for human microbiome based products during the initial period of COVID-19, particularly from the food & beverages industry.In addition, researchers are studying the correlation between gut bacteria and COVID-19.



Many researchers have showcased gut bacteria’s implication in different health conditions, from type 2 diabetes to depression. However, the obstacles in supply chains and distribution networks resulting in unavailability of human microbiome based products in various parts of the world are likely to hamper the growth of the market in 2020.



